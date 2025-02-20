Scotch Whisky Association: „Vorschlag zur Herkunftsbezeichnung „Englischer Whisky“ entwertet Single Malt“

Wenig glücklich mit dem Vorschlag zur geschützten Herkunftsbezeichnung „Englischer Whisky“, der von der English Whisky Guild (EWG) eingebracht wurde (siehe dazu unseren Artikel von gestern), zeigt sich die Scotch Whisky Association, die Interessensvertretung schottischer Whiskyerzeuger. In einem Statement bemängelt man, dass in der Definition von englischem Single Malt keine klaren Richtlinien vorgegeben sind, dass ausschließlich gemälzte Gerste eingesetzt werden darf. Man befürchtet daher, dass bei einer Annahme des Vorschlags der Begriff „Single Malt“ generell entwertet wird.

Das Statement von der Webseite der SWA im Originalwortlaut:

“The proposal to define ‘Single Malt’ English Whisky only requires distillation at the single distillery location and not the creation of the spirit from malted barley at a single site. This is entirely inconsistent with the reputation of single malt whisky, which is famous for its integral connection to place, and would undermine the Single Malt Scotch Whisky category.

“It would be very damaging for the reputation of single malt whisky from the UK, and by extension Single Malt Scotch Whisky, if English Whiskies were allowed to describe spirit as ‘Single Malt’ despite being produced in a different manner to the established process and long-standing traditions of the Scotch Whisky industry.

“We will be responding formally to the DEFRA consultation to robustly defend against any devaluation of the Single Malt category.”