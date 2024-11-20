Tomintoul bringt 50 Jahre alten Whisky zur Feier des 50-jährigen Dienstjubiläums von Master Distiller Robert Fleming

Wenn man etwas zu feiern hat, dann sollte man das auch tun. So oder ähnlich dachte man bei der Speyside-Brennerei Tomintoul, wo ihr Master Distiller Robert Fleming sein 50-jähriges Dienstjubiläum feiert (seit 1990 ist er bei der Destillerie tätig, seine Karriere begann aber schon 1974).

Der ausgewählte Whisky für den Tomintoul 50yo ist eine Abfüllung aus einem PX Sherry barrique, das283 Decanter ergab, die mit 40,2% natürlicher Fassstärke abgefüllt wurden. Wer sich oder den Seinen so einen Decanter zu Weihnachten schenken will, der sollte das nötige Kleingeld dafür besitzen: von 10.000 Pfund muss man für eine Flasche trennen.

Hier die Informationen über den Tomintoul 50yo, der gestern bei einer Veranstaltung in London vorgestellt wurde:

Tomintoul commemorates Master Distiller’s 50 year career with limited edition anniversary release

Tomintoul Distillery has announced the limited release of a 50 year old single malt honouring Master Distiller Robert Fleming’s remarkable five decade career in the Scotch whisky industry.

The single malt, aged for half a century, embodies Robert’s expertise and dedication to the craft of whisky-making, enhanced by the Pedro Ximénez Sherry barrique.

Robert, born and raised in the Speyside region of Scotland’s Cairngorms National Park, represents the fourth generation of a family steeped in Scotch whisky tradition. His own journey began in 1974, and brought him to Tomintoul in 1990, where he has since refined “the gentle dram” known for its exceptional quality and balance.

To mark this career milestone, Robert personally selected a rare 50-year-old cask from 1973, matured in a Pedro Ximénez Sherry barrique sourced from the renowned Ximénez-Spinola bodega in Jerez, Spain. Yielding only 253 decanters, the whisky was bottled at its natural cask strength of 40.2% and at natural colour.

Tomintoul is known as an exceptionally smooth and complex handcrafted whisky thanks to the natural environment surrounding the distillery – from the fresh mountain air of the Cairngorms National Park to the soft, pure water from the Ballantruan Spring.

Robert Fleming, Tomintoul Master Distiller, said:

“It’s truly special to have chosen this 50 year old single malt in celebration of my 50 years in the whisky industry. Just as I have developed my craft and technique over that time, so have the characteristics of this amazing single malt, both in pursuit of perfection. “This outstanding single malt has an excellent balance of cooked berry fruits, fragrant maple syrup and gentle warming spices that make it a pleasure from the first nose to finish. Expect rich fruit, honey, nuts and chocolate married with impressions of indulgent sweet dessert flavours and a long, elegant finish. A real treat for the senses!”

Last night (Tuesday 19 November), guests at an intimate launch party in Mayfair enjoyed an exclusive first-taste of the bottling in Robert’s company, as he spoke passionately about his memories over the last 50 years.

The single cask has been bottled in a classic decanter with gold accents, housed in a presentation box adorned with Robert Fleming’s signature. It is a celebration of a life dedicated to producing exceptional whisky and offers collectors and enthusiasts the opportunity to own a piece of Scotch whisky history.

The limited Tomintoul Robert Fleming release will be available to purchase from select independent and specialist retailers in the UK, at an RRP of £10,000 per 70cl bottle.

Visit www.TomintoulWhisky.com to find out more.