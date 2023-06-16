Tomintoul und Glencadam mit Goldmedaillengewinne bei globalen Whisky-Awards

Die beiden Single-Malt-Destillerien Tomintoul und Glencadam freuen sich über die neun Goldmedaillen, die ihre Abfüllungen diese Woche bei der 2023 International Spirits Challenge erhalten haben. Neben diesen Medaillen erhielten die beiden Brennerei auch bei der International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC), der San Francisco World Spirits Competition und den Scotch Whisky Masters.

Welche Single Malts ausgezeichnet wurden können Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung finden. Wir gratulieren Tomintoul und Glencadam herzlichst zu diesen Erfolgen!

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Tomintoul and Glencadam celebrate gold medal wins at global whisky awards

Leading single malt distilleries, Tomintoul and Glencadam, have this week been awarded nine Gold medals in the 2023 International Spirits Challenge (ISC) – adding to the impressive string of results already secured at renowned industry awards earlier this year.

As the premier event promoting outstanding quality spirits from across the globe, this year’s International Spirits Challenge saw thousands of entries from over 70 countries worldwide. Judged by an experienced panel of industry professionals, the competition showcases the highest calibre of spirits following a rigorous blind assessment with each entry scored for aroma, appearance, taste and finish.

Angus Dundee Distillers, which owns and operates Speyside distillery Tomintoul, situated in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, and Glencadam Distillery, one of Scotland’s oldest distilleries located in the Eastern Highlands of Scotland, excelled in this year’s competition, winning nine Gold medals across its Glencadam, Tomintoul and Old Ballantruan brands.

These medals follow a string of award successes for the distilleries in 2023, having scooped wins at the prestigious International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC), San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the Scotch Whisky Masters earlier in the year.

Glencadam Reserva Andalucía was among the awarded expressions at ISC, winning a Gold medal for the second consecutive year. Finished in the finest Oloroso Sherry butts hand selected in Jerez, the single malt is celebrated for its rich and balanced sherry-forward flavour, paying homage to the famous sherry region of Spain. The other ISC Gold medals were awarded to:

Glencadam 15-year-old

Glencadam 25-year-old (also awarded Gold at the Scotch Whisky Masters; and Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition)

Tomintoul Cigar Malt (also awarded Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for the second consecutive year)

Tomintoul 12-year-old Oloroso Sherry Cask

Tomintoul 21-year-old (also awarded Gold Outstanding and the ‘Single Malt Scotch Whisky 16-25 YO Trophy 2023’ at IWSC)

Tomintoul 25-year-old (also awarded Gold at the Scotch Whisky Masters and Gold at IWSC)

Old Ballantruan 10-year-old

Old Ballantruan 15-year-old

Robert Fleming, Distilleries Director at Angus Dundee Distillers, said: “Being recognised with these awards is confirmation of the quality of our single malts and is a testament to our amazing teams at both Tomintoul and Glencadam Distilleries.

“We take great pride in our brands as some of the few single malt Scotch whiskies still lovingly produced by hand. Using traditional production methods which have been passed down through generations ensures our whiskies are of the highest standard and achieve the best taste. “The success of our Glencadam Reserva Andalucía has been a particular highlight – winning a Gold Outstanding award at IWSC by scoring 98/100 and Gold at the International Spirits Challenge competition, both for the second consecutive year, really is a wonderful achievement for us all.”

The distilleries’ other awarded spirits include Tomintoul 16-year-old, Tomintoul 14-year-old, Glencadam American Oak Reserve and Glencadam 10-year-old, bringing the running total to an outstanding 22 awards for the brands in 2023.

Angus Dundee Distillers has over 70 years’ experience in distilling, bottling and exporting Scotch Whisky products and other spirits to more than 80 countries around the world.

For more information and to shop the award-winning whisky range, visit www.TomintoulWhisky.com and www.GlencadamWhisky.com