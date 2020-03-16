Überblick: Welche Brennereien am Malt Whisky Trail geschlossen sind

The Malt Whisky Trail in der Speyside hat auf Facebook einen Überblick über jene Brennereien herausgegeben, deren Besucherzentren momentan geschlossen sind und was man momentan noch besuchen kann:

Distillery Update Covid-19

To protect staff, visitors and distillery communities from COVID-19, the following Malt Whisky Trail sites are either closed or taking extra precautions :

The Glenlivet – CLOSED until further notice. Click link for more info >> https://bit.ly/2Ls67sS

Glenfiddich CLOSED until further notice.

Strathisla Distillery Home of Chivas – CLOSED. Click link for more info >> https://bit.ly/3aXyXhz

Speyside Cooperage Visitor Centre Ltd – Operating business as usual with heightened hygiene procedures.

Glen Moray Distillery – Tours suspended. Click link for more info >> https://bit.ly/3aUXm7q

Dallas Dhu distillery – Awaiting Update

Benromach Whisky – Awaiting Update

CARDHU – Awaiting Update

Glen Grant – CLOSED until further notice.

Es scheint also so, dass momentan gerade einmal bei der Speyside Cooperage ein Besuch gesichert möglich ist…