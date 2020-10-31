Samstag, 31. Oktober 2020, 10:15:20
Video: In Collaboration with Javi Aznarez – The Macallan Red Collection

Die Farbe rot und Macallan - in Szene gesetzt in Zusammenarbeit mit dem renommierten spanischen Künstler

Ein 3 Minuten langes Video, das Macallan in Zusammenarbeit mit dem renommierten spanischen Künstler und Illustrator Javi Aznarez gestaltet hat, soll bei uns das Whiskywochenende eröffnen. Es handelt von der Macallan Red Collection (mehr darüber hier) und der Beziehung von Macallan mit der Farbe rot – zu sehen hier oder auf Youtube.

Und das sagt Macallan selbst dazu:

The Macallan Red Collection is an expression and celebration of our history, carried through to the present day. The distinct people and stories that are connected to the collection embody our values and they have played a key role in shaping The Macallan into the brand it is today.

When it came to telling these stories, all connected by a red thread, we chose to work in collaboration with painter and illustrator, Javi Aznarez. His distinct technique, relationship to colour and dedicated pursuit of artistry connected him with these special stories we wanted to share.

Viel Vergnügen mit dem Video!

