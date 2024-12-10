Wärmen Sie sich diesen Winter in Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery auf

Die Aberfeldy Distillery lädt anlässlich der anstehenden Feiertage mit einem besonderen Angebot ein. Ihre Gäste erhalten mit dem Code PH einen Rabatt von 20 % auf im Voraus gebuchte Destillerie-Erlebnisse, gültig bis zum 28. Februar 2025. Für Besucher vor dem 25. Dezember bietet der Whisky Shop seinen Gästen einen kostenlosen Hot Toddy an, um für eine festliche Stimmung zu sorgen.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

WARM UP THIS WINTER AT DEWAR’S ABERFELDY DISTILLERY

Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery invites visitors to experience the warmth and tradition of whisky-making this festive season, with a range of special offers and experiences to celebrate the holidays.

To enhance the seasonal spirit, guests can enjoy 20% off pre-booked experiences using the code PH, valid until 28th February 2025. Visitors who book in advance can explore the distillery’s rich heritage on a variety of tours, including the new Warehouse Experience which captures the spirit of both ABERFELDY® Highland Single Malt and DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch Whisky.

For those visiting before 25th December, the Whisky Shop is offering guests a complimentary Hot Toddy to add a touch of festive cheer. Experienced distillery guides will also provide personalised gifting recommendations, helping guests select the perfect whisky gift from a curated range of options.

Jonathan Wilson, Brand Home Manager at Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery said:

“Our distillery truly comes alive during the festive season, from cosy moments in our Whisky Lounge to the joy of finding the perfect whisky gift with a Hot Toddy in hand, we invite consumers to an experience that combines warmth, tradition, and a touch of holiday magic in the Heart of the Scottish Highlands.”

The distillery’s café, shop, and bar remain open to walk-in visitors, with no tickets required. Guests are welcome to relax in the inviting surroundings of the Whisky Lounge or enjoy seasonal treats and expertly crafted beverages in the bar.

For more information or to book an experience, visit here.