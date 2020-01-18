Samstag, 18. Januar 2020, 14:31:50
Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet Grains, Malts und Blended Malts

Die ganze Bandbreite der Whiskykunst - acht Schotten, ein Ire und ein Neuseeländer...

Glenallachie for whic

Samstag ist Angus-Tag auf Whiskyfun, und das Motto für die heutige Verkostung von Angus MacRaild scheint einfach zu sein: Was geht, das geht.

Und warum auch nicht? Das Whiskygenre hat so viel zu bieten, in allen möglichen Spielarten: Single Malts, Blended Malts, Grains, Blends – überall gibt es hervorragende Abfüllungen zu entdecken. Und so ist unter den zehn Abfüllungen von heute, die Angus verkostet, gerade mal eine, die man als eher mau klassifizieren könnte:

  • The Scalasaig ‘Island Hopper’ (43%, 3000 bottles, 2019): 85 Punkte
  • Blended Malt #1 18 yo batch #3 (47.3%, That Boutique-y Whisky Company, 1049 bottles): 87 Punkte
  • Vega 22 yo 1996/2019 (43.9%, North Star Spirits, Blended Malt, European and American oak, 1205 bottles): 87 Punkte
  • Blended Scotch 38 yo 1980/2019 (44.9%, Thompson Bros, sherry cask, 490 bottles): 90 Punkte
  • Elements Of Islay Peat & Sherry (56.8%, Elixir Distillers for The Whisky Exchange 20th Anniversary, sherry butt, 402 bottles): 84 Punkte
  • Teeling 27 yo 1991/2019 (44.1%, OB for The Whisky Exchange, cask #10678, rum cask, 160 bottles): 90 Punkte
  • Willowbank 29 yo 1988/2017 (55.3%, OB for The Whisky Exchange, New Zealand, cask #47, 206 bottles): 86 Punkte
  • Girvan 1989/2019 (51.5%, Whisky Illuminati ‘The Alba Series’, cask #167849, hogshead, 233 bottles): 85 Punkte
  • Invergordon 1990/2019 (52.9%, Whisky Illuminati ‘The Alba Series’, cask #906322, barrel, 134 bottles): 78 Punkte
  • Cambus 28 yo Batch 11 (47%, That Boutique-y Whisky Co, 435 bottles): 81 Punkte
  • Cameronbridge 39 yo Batch 7 (44.6%, That Boutique-y Whisky Co, 278 bottles): 89 Punkte

