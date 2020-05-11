Montag, 11. Mai 2020, 12:59:43
Ab morgen online erhältlich: Kilchoman Feis Ile 2020 12yo

Die Feis Isle Release 2020 wird ab morgen verkauft - im Beitrag auch Infos zu den Online-Events und den beiden Tasting Sets für den 28. Mai

Händlerunterstützung WE

Auch wenn es in diesem Jahr kein Feis Ile auf Islay geben wird, haben die Destillerien zum Großteil dennoch spezielle Abfüllungen aufgelegt, die nun online zu kaufen sind. Bei Kilchoman ist es Dienstag ab 13 Uhr unserer Zeit auf der Webseite soweit: Die Feis Ile-Abfüllung der Destillerie auf Islay wird verkauft. Für Freunde des Whiskys aus der nun zweitjüngsten Brennerei auf der Insel ein Pflichttermin.

Die Kilchoman Feis Ile 2020 Release ist ein zwölf Jahre alter Whisky aus 11 verschiedenen Bourbon-Fässern, 5 aus dem Jahr 2007 und 6 von 2008. Insgesamt werden 2630 Flaschen verkauft, abgefüllt mit 54,2% vol. Kostenpunkt 108 Pfund pro Flasche, es werden maximal zwei Flaschen pro Person abgegeben:

Despite Covid-19 and the subsequent cancellation of our normal Feis Ile celebrations, we are delighted to announce that we’ll be releasing our 2020 Feis Ile bottling tomorrow at 2pm (UK time) as an online exclusive via our website  https://kilchomandistillery.com/whisky-shop/ .

This year’s release is a vatting of eleven bourbon barrels matured for a minimum of 12 years. A total of 2,630 bottles are being released at cask strength, 54.2% abv. Limited to two bottles per person, priced at £108 per bottle. 

Zum Geschmack schreibt Anthony Wills:

“This is what I imagined Kilchoman matured 100% in first fill bourbon barrels would taste like once it had reached maturity. The interaction between the whisky and wood is coming to the fore and vanilla, butterscotch and caramel notes are intermingled with the distillery top notes of lemon, citrus and salty peatiness.” Anthony Wills, Founder & MD

Im Rahmen des virtuellen Kilchoman-Days am 28. Mai im Rahmen von Feis Ile 2020 wird es einige Aktivitäten geben, die die Destillerie im Folgenden beschreibt:

As well as the Feis Ile Release, we have a packed itinerary for May 28th, the day we would normally welcome whisky enthusiasts from around the world. From noon James Wills will trace the journey of each grain of barley, from field to bottle. He’ll kick things off in at noon with Islay Heads in the barley fields before heading to the malt floor, stillhouse, warehouse and eventually bottling hall with key members of the Kilchoman team. For more information about plans for our Feis Ile day on May 28th, click here.

Each interview will be posted on our social media channels on the hour, every hour from noon. Make sure you are following us on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Twitter, comment with any questions and we’ll get back to you with an answer.

We will also host two Live Tastings; at 6pm, George and Peter Wills are tasting Machir Bay, Saniag, 100% Islay 9th Edition and the latest edition of Loch Gorm 2020, which was released just a few weeks ago. At 7pm, Kilchoman Founder Anthony Wills is hosting a tasting that will explore how different varieties of barley and yeast influence the character of our whisky. He’s selected two 2019 bourbon barrels, one distilled from Concerto barley, the other from Octavia barley. There are also two 2019 sherry casks samples, one which used Kerry yeast during fermentation, the other used Mauri yeast – extremely interesting for those looking to discover the intricacy and complexity of how we create our single malts. We are also offering a bundle of the Feis bottle and two Tasting Packs at a discounted price. Watch all of our Feis Ile celebrations by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Twitter.

Zu den Live-Tastings gibt es auch Sample-Sets zu bestellen das für das Core Range Tasting (2cl Machir Bay, 2cl Sanaig, 2cl 100% Islay, 2cl Loch Gorm plus 1x Kilchoman Tasting Glass) kostet 19,99 Pfund, das für das Barley & Yeast Tasting /2cl Concerto Barley Bourbon Barrel, 2cl Octavia Barley Bourbon Barrel, 2cl Mauri Yeast Sherry Cask, 2cl Kerry Yeast Sherry Cask plus Kilchoman Tasting Glas) 25 Pfund. Beide Sets sind ebenso wie ein Bundle aus der Feis Ile Release und beiden Tasting Sets im Webshop erhältlich, jeweils ab 13 Uhr deutscher Zeit am Dienstag.

