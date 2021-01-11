Australische 5Nines Distillery veröffentlicht drei limitierte Editionen

Die 2016 gegründete australische 5Nines Distillery von David Pearse und Steven Griguol, in den Hügeln um Adelaide gelegen, hat drei neue Limited Editions veröffentlicht, die über den Webshop der Brennerei zu beziehen sind. Sollten Sie sich für einen dieser Whiskys interessieren, kontaktieren Sie bitte die Brennerei unter der folgenden Adresse: info (at) 5ninesdistilling.com.au – rechnen Sie aber damit, dass das, besonders wegen der momentanen Umstände, eher etwas langwieriger und auch kostenintensiver werden könnte.

Hier alles über die drei neuen Abfüllungen der 5Nines Distillery, samt den Tasting Notes:

SELECT SINGLE CASK – 5ND060 PINOT CASK

Cask Notes

Cask: 5ND060

Cask Size: 100 litres

Oak: French

Cask Provenance: Murdoch Hill Wines Pinot Noir

Cooper: A Stiller Coppers, Bethany SA

Char: Medium

Cask yield: 143 bottles

ABV: 49.4%

Tasting Notes

Dangerously drinkable! This delicious amber nectar is a luxurious and subtle dram.

Nose: light cinnamon, apple, pear, summer meadow, melting butter on raisin toast, maraschino cherry liqueur inside dark chocolate, butterscotch, sun filled soil, brown sugar, citrus growing nearby, wood, moss, twigs, ginger, calico around a Christmas pudding.

Palate: touch of toffee, mild ginger, nutty biscuit, gentle licorice, sweet oak, vanilla, light smoke.

Finish: long well balanced sweet malt, gentle oak, marmalade like fruit, sweet grapes.

Production Notes

Malt: South Australian gown and malted Pilsner

Fermentation: 7 days

Distillation / barrel fill date: 29th December 2017

Cask emptying date: 22nd August 2020

SELECT SINGLE CASK – 5ND090 SHERRY CASK

Cask Notes

Cask: 5ND090

Cask Size: 100 litres

Oak: French

Cask Provenance: Spanish PX Sherry

Cooper: Round Oak Barrels, Spanish cooper unknown

Char: Medium

Cask yield: 146 bottles

ABV: 46.7%

Tasting Notes

Endless nosing! A real emotion filled experience.

Nose: vanilla custard, melted butter, gentle oak, short bread

Palate: pears, butter on toast, creamy vanilla, soft caramel, roasted buts

Finish: spicy oak, salted apple crumble, fruit blossom

Production Notes

Malt: South Australian gown and malted Pilsner

Fermentation: 7 days

Distillation / barrel fill date: 12th May 2018

Cask emptying date: 22nd August 2020

CASK STRENGTH – 5ND0107 LIQUEUR FRONTIGNAC

Cask Notes

Cask: 5ND107

Cask Size: 100 litres

Oak: French

Cask Provenance: Clare Valley Liqueur Frontignac

Cooper: A Stiller Coppers, Bethany SA

Char: Heavy

Cask yield: 120 bottles

ABV: 57.8%

Tasting Notes

Warm sweet golden nectar

Nose: Wet earth, malt sweetness, burnt caramel

Palate: Caramel boiled lollies, bluegum honey, malt

Finish: Honey, apples, subtitle oak

Production Notes

Malt: South Australian gown and malted Ale Malt

Fermentation: 7 days

Distillation / barrel fill date: 30th September 2018

Cask emptying date: 31st October 2020