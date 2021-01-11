Montag, 11. Januar 2021, 19:10:51
Suche auf Seite
RegionenAustralienNeue WhiskysVerkostungsnotiz

Australische 5Nines Distillery veröffentlicht drei limitierte Editionen

Die 2016 in den Adelaide Hills gegründete Destillerie bringt drei limited editions in Kleinauflage

Die 2016 gegründete australische 5Nines Distillery von David Pearse und Steven Griguol, in den Hügeln um Adelaide gelegen, hat drei neue Limited Editions veröffentlicht, die über den Webshop der Brennerei zu beziehen sind. Sollten Sie sich für einen dieser Whiskys interessieren, kontaktieren Sie bitte die Brennerei unter der folgenden Adresse: info (at) 5ninesdistilling.com.au – rechnen Sie aber damit, dass das, besonders wegen der momentanen Umstände, eher etwas langwieriger und auch kostenintensiver werden könnte.

Hier alles über die drei neuen Abfüllungen der 5Nines Distillery, samt den Tasting Notes:

SELECT SINGLE CASK – 5ND060 PINOT CASK

Cask Notes
Cask: 5ND060
Cask Size: 100 litres
Oak: French
Cask Provenance: Murdoch Hill Wines Pinot Noir
Cooper: A Stiller Coppers, Bethany SA
Char: Medium
Cask yield: 143 bottles
ABV: 49.4%

Tasting Notes
Dangerously drinkable! This delicious amber nectar is a luxurious and subtle dram.
Nose: light cinnamon, apple, pear, summer meadow, melting butter on raisin toast, maraschino cherry liqueur inside dark chocolate, butterscotch, sun filled soil, brown sugar, citrus growing nearby, wood, moss, twigs, ginger, calico around a Christmas pudding.
Palate: touch of toffee, mild ginger, nutty biscuit, gentle licorice, sweet oak, vanilla, light smoke.
Finish: long well balanced sweet malt, gentle oak, marmalade like fruit, sweet grapes.

Production Notes
Malt: South Australian gown and malted Pilsner
Fermentation: 7 days
Distillation / barrel fill date: 29th December 2017
Cask emptying date: 22nd August 2020

SELECT SINGLE CASK – 5ND090 SHERRY CASK

Cask Notes
Cask: 5ND090
Cask Size: 100 litres
Oak: French
Cask Provenance: Spanish PX Sherry
Cooper: Round Oak Barrels, Spanish cooper unknown
Char: Medium
Cask yield: 146 bottles
ABV: 46.7%

Tasting Notes
Endless nosing! A real emotion filled experience.
Nose: vanilla custard, melted butter, gentle oak, short bread
Palate: pears, butter on toast, creamy vanilla, soft caramel, roasted buts
Finish: spicy oak, salted apple crumble, fruit blossom

Production Notes
Malt: South Australian gown and malted Pilsner
Fermentation: 7 days
Distillation / barrel fill date: 12th May 2018
Cask emptying date: 22nd August 2020

CASK STRENGTH – 5ND0107 LIQUEUR FRONTIGNAC

Cask Notes
Cask: 5ND107
Cask Size: 100 litres
Oak: French
Cask Provenance: Clare Valley Liqueur Frontignac
Cooper: A Stiller Coppers, Bethany SA
Char: Heavy
Cask yield: 120 bottles
ABV: 57.8%

Tasting Notes
Warm sweet golden nectar
Nose: Wet earth, malt sweetness, burnt caramel
Palate: Caramel boiled lollies, bluegum honey, malt
Finish: Honey, apples, subtitle oak

Production Notes
Malt: South Australian gown and malted Ale Malt
Fermentation: 7 days
Distillation / barrel fill date: 30th September 2018
Cask emptying date: 31st October 2020

Vorheriger ArtikelPR: William Grant & Sons startet deutsche Landesgesellschaft
Nächster ArtikelPR: Simple Sample veröffentlicht ein außergewöhnliches Live-Tasting Sampleset mit Kavalan & Lustau

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbungt -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -
- Werbung -

Die Whiskys des Monats

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2021 Whiskyexperts

X