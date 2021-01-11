Australische 5Nines Distillery veröffentlicht drei limitierte Editionen

Die 2016 gegründete australische 5Nines Distillery von David Pearse und Steven Griguol, in den Hügeln um Adelaide gelegen, hat drei neue Limited Editions veröffentlicht, die über den Webshop der Brennerei zu beziehen sind. Sollten Sie sich für einen dieser Whiskys interessieren, kontaktieren Sie bitte die Brennerei unter der folgenden Adresse: info (at) 5ninesdistilling.com.au – rechnen Sie aber damit, dass das, besonders wegen der momentanen Umstände, eher etwas langwieriger und auch kostenintensiver werden könnte.
Hier alles über die drei neuen Abfüllungen der 5Nines Distillery, samt den Tasting Notes:
SELECT SINGLE CASK – 5ND060 PINOT CASK
Cask Notes
Cask: 5ND060
Cask Size: 100 litres
Oak: French
Cask Provenance: Murdoch Hill Wines Pinot Noir
Cooper: A Stiller Coppers, Bethany SA
Char: Medium
Cask yield: 143 bottles
ABV: 49.4%
Tasting Notes
Dangerously drinkable! This delicious amber nectar is a luxurious and subtle dram.
Nose: light cinnamon, apple, pear, summer meadow, melting butter on raisin toast, maraschino cherry liqueur inside dark chocolate, butterscotch, sun filled soil, brown sugar, citrus growing nearby, wood, moss, twigs, ginger, calico around a Christmas pudding.
Palate: touch of toffee, mild ginger, nutty biscuit, gentle licorice, sweet oak, vanilla, light smoke.
Finish: long well balanced sweet malt, gentle oak, marmalade like fruit, sweet grapes.
Production Notes
Malt: South Australian gown and malted Pilsner
Fermentation: 7 days
Distillation / barrel fill date: 29th December 2017
Cask emptying date: 22nd August 2020
SELECT SINGLE CASK – 5ND090 SHERRY CASK
Cask Notes
Cask: 5ND090
Cask Size: 100 litres
Oak: French
Cask Provenance: Spanish PX Sherry
Cooper: Round Oak Barrels, Spanish cooper unknown
Char: Medium
Cask yield: 146 bottles
ABV: 46.7%
Tasting Notes
Endless nosing! A real emotion filled experience.
Nose: vanilla custard, melted butter, gentle oak, short bread
Palate: pears, butter on toast, creamy vanilla, soft caramel, roasted buts
Finish: spicy oak, salted apple crumble, fruit blossom
Production Notes
Malt: South Australian gown and malted Pilsner
Fermentation: 7 days
Distillation / barrel fill date: 12th May 2018
Cask emptying date: 22nd August 2020
CASK STRENGTH – 5ND0107 LIQUEUR FRONTIGNAC
Cask Notes
Cask: 5ND107
Cask Size: 100 litres
Oak: French
Cask Provenance: Clare Valley Liqueur Frontignac
Cooper: A Stiller Coppers, Bethany SA
Char: Heavy
Cask yield: 120 bottles
ABV: 57.8%
Tasting Notes
Warm sweet golden nectar
Nose: Wet earth, malt sweetness, burnt caramel
Palate: Caramel boiled lollies, bluegum honey, malt
Finish: Honey, apples, subtitle oak
Production Notes
Malt: South Australian gown and malted Ale Malt
Fermentation: 7 days
Distillation / barrel fill date: 30th September 2018
Cask emptying date: 31st October 2020