Bauantrag für neue Inverary Distillery beim Inverary Castle wird eingebracht

Kein Ende der Pläne für neue Destillerien in Schottland: Laut einem Bericht in der Lochside Press haben die Besitzer der Whiskymarke Clan Campbell, Stock Spirits Group and Argyll Estates, eine sogenannte Planning Application Notification beim Argyll and Bute Council eingebracht. Clan Campbell gehörte zuvor Pernod Ricard, über den Verkauf berichteten wir (ein vor allem in Frankreich höchst populärer Blend, der früher Pernod Ricard gehörte – über die Kaufabsicht berichteten wir hier).

Die Inverary Distillery soll, ein positiver Bescheid vorausgesetzt, ab nächstem Jahr auf den Gründen des Inverary Castle gebaut werden – für die 950qm umfassende Brennerei mit einer geplanten Kapazität von 2 Millionen Liter Alkohol pro Jahr sind 25 Millionen Pfund vorgesehen. Mehr als 20 Jobs sollen entstehen, die erste Destillation ist für 2027 vorgesehen.

“Inveraray Castle and Clan Campbell are inextricably linked, with the castle having been the Argyll family seat since the 15th century. To see Scotch whisky being distilled in the grounds will be a significant positive development – for the local community, for the castle and for Clan Campbell.”

Es wird natürlich auch ein Besucherzentrum geben, und laut Stock Spirits soll die Brennerei CO2-neutral arbeiten.

Stock Spirits CEO Jean-Christophe Coutures sieht den Bau als ersten Schritt des Unternehmens in Richtung eigener Whiskyproduktion und sagt dazu:

“Clan Campbell Scotch whisky is an iconic whisky brand that has established strong links with the Duke of Argyll. I am proud that our company has the opportunity to establish a distillery near Inveraray Castle.

This investment is an important step for the Group towards having its own single malt whisky production, which will strengthen the Clan Campbell brand and Stock Spirits’ presence in this growing category. Our state-of-the-art Inveraray Distillery will be equipped with the latest technologies, including those that are environmentally friendly. Its creation will also benefit the local community in the form of new jobs.

We look forward to working with Argyll Estates on this next chapter in the Clan Campbell story.”