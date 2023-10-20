Berry Bros & Rudd bringt „The Collective #1: The Pioneers“ – 10 Abfüllungen aus nachhaltigen Brennereien

Mit einer interessanten Hintergrundidee bringt der Londoner unabhängige Abfüller Berry Bros & Rudd eine neue Serie auf den Markt: The Collective #1: The Pioneers ist ausschließlich Brennereien aus aller Welt gewidmet, die sich um eine nachhaltige Produktion bemüht haben und Pioniere auf diesem Gebiet sind. Die zehn Abfüllungen setzen sich aus neun Whiskys und einem Cognac zusammen, und alle Bottlings sind auch einzeln erhältlich.

Die zehn Bottlings setzen sich wie folgt zusammen:

Jede der Abfüllungen wurde von Jonny McMillan, dem Spirits Reserve Whisky Manager von Berry Bros & Rudd, in Zusammenarbeit mit Barbesitzer Ryan Chetiyawardana ausgesucht. McMillan dazu:

“There is no set path on the sustainability journey, nor one single solution. The beauty of Collective #1: The Pioneers is that each distiller has taken a different approach to sustainability, with the strength being in the diversity and combination of practices, making a whole entity, with continuous learnings. We looked to find a broad spectrum of producers from various traditions of whisky and Cognac making with each distiller taking a slightly different approach to sustainability, some focusing on soil health and regenerative farming, others on lowering energy use or green power. For each distiller there is a different solution that fits the location and character of their distillery, together they form a great overview of what’s going on with environmentally pioneering producers.”