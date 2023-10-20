Berry Bros & Rudd bringt „The Collective #1: The Pioneers“ – 10 Abfüllungen aus nachhaltigen Brennereien

Mit einer interessanten Hintergrundidee bringt der Londoner unabhängige Abfüller Berry Bros & Rudd eine neue Serie auf den Markt: The Collective #1: The Pioneers ist ausschließlich Brennereien aus aller Welt gewidmet, die sich um eine nachhaltige Produktion bemüht haben und Pioniere auf diesem Gebiet sind. Die zehn Abfüllungen setzen sich aus neun Whiskys und einem Cognac zusammen, und alle Bottlings sind auch einzeln erhältlich.
Die zehn Bottlings setzen sich wie folgt zusammen:
The Collective #1: The Pioneers
- Agitator 2018 Single Malt Swedish Whisky
- Arbikie 2017 Single Grain Scotch Whisky
- Ardnamurchan 2017 Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- Belgrove 2016 Single Rye Tasmanian Whisky
- GlenWyvis 2018 Quarter Cask Finish Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- Jean-Luc Pasquet 2017 Petit Champagne Cognac
- Oxford Artisan 2019 Single Rye English Whisky
- Nc’nean 2017 Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- Shortcross 2017 Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey
- Westland 2014 Madeira Finish Single Malt American Whiskey
Jede der Abfüllungen wurde von Jonny McMillan, dem Spirits Reserve Whisky Manager von Berry Bros & Rudd, in Zusammenarbeit mit Barbesitzer Ryan Chetiyawardana ausgesucht. McMillan dazu:
“There is no set path on the sustainability journey, nor one single solution. The beauty of Collective #1: The Pioneers is that each distiller has taken a different approach to sustainability, with the strength being in the diversity and combination of practices, making a whole entity, with continuous learnings. We looked to find a broad spectrum of producers from various traditions of whisky and Cognac making with each distiller taking a slightly different approach to sustainability, some focusing on soil health and regenerative farming, others on lowering energy use or green power. For each distiller there is a different solution that fits the location and character of their distillery, together they form a great overview of what’s going on with environmentally pioneering producers.”
Jede der Flaschen kostet 125 Pfund, der Cognac ist um 75 Pfund erhältlich. Ob und wann einzelne Bottlings davon (oder die Gesamtheit) nach Deutschland kommen, ist noch nicht bekannt.