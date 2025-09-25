Black Button Distilling: Konkurs durch Investment von Blackstar Company abgewendet

Als wir Mitte August darüber berichteten, dass Black Button Distilling seinen Tasting Room geschlossen hat, war diese Schließung nicht unbedingt ein gutes Signal aus der größten Bourbon-Brennerei im Staat New York. Und tatsächlich stand das Unternehmen wohl kurz vor dem Konkurs.

Die Geschichte hat aber nun ein Happy End gefunden: Durch ein Investment von Blackstar Company kann die Destillerie weiterhin bestehen, produzieren und verkaufen. Die Blackstar Company ist damit neuer Besitzer der Brennerei geworden, das alte Team bleibt aber für den Betrieb der Destillerie verantwortlich. Damit wurden auch neun Arbeitsplätze gesichert – allerdings bleibt der Tasting Room zur Zeit geschlossen, bis die neuen Eigentümer die Situation besser einschätzen können.

Hier die Infos zur Rettung der Brennerei und den beiden Unternehmen:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Blackstar Company Saves Black Button Distilling from Bankruptcy

Largest Bourbon Distillery in New York Looking to Bright Future Under New Ownership

ROCHESTER, NY (Sept. 24, 2025) – Black Button Distilling, the largest bourbon distillery in the state of New York, was saved from bankruptcy last week by Blackstar Company, a newly-formed company helmed by spirits industry veterans Kris Comstock and Ray Franklin. The investment by Blackstar will allow Black Button to continue operations, including distilling, bottling, and selling their award-winning spirits, including bourbon, Empire Rye whiskey, vodka, gin, and fan favorite Bespoke Bourbon Cream.​

Black Button Distilling was founded in 2012 by Jason Barrett, and was the first craft distillery to open in Rochester NY since Prohibition. When industry friend and Blackstar co-founder Kris Comstock heard about the closing of Black Button, he was saddened by the news and reached out to Jason with an offer to help.

“I was heartbroken to hear Black Button was closing and saw the community’s outpouring of support on social media,” said Comstock. “I’m thrilled about this partnership, as I have tremendous respect for Jason as a person and Master Distiller. Black Button Distilling has established a solid foundation across New York with their award-winning products. We look forward to building on that foundation as we expand the business.”

Jason Barrett, President and Master Distiller, Black Button Distilling said,

“Although this is bittersweet, I’m happy that the distillery will remain open and our team will stay in place. I’ve known Kris for several years and have the utmost respect for his ability to build brands. I feel that Black Button is in great hands. But neither me nor my team is going anywhere. We will still run the day-to-day operations as always, but now have extra help and industry expertise from Blackstar. I’m very excited for the future of Black Button Distilling.“

Currently, Black Button has nine full-time employees, all of whom will remain. The tasting room, which closed in July, will remain closed for now as the new owners assess the business with more information to follow.

About Black Button Distilling

Established in 2012, Black Button Distilling is Rochester’s first grain-to-glass distillery since Prohibition and the birthplace of Rochester Style Bourbon. As a licensed Farm Distillery, 100% of the grains for Black Button’s whiskeys are sourced within 50 miles of the distillery in the heart of the Finger Lakes.

Founder and Master Distiller Jason Barrett designed and refined Black Button’s unique Column-to-Pot-to-Column system, an innovative process that preserves the most flavorful “hearts” of each run. Combined with Rochester’s dramatic seasonal temperature swings, this approach produces whiskeys of exceptional depth and character.

Black Button is also the proud producer of the internationally awarded Bespoke Bourbon Cream, honored with gold at the Concours International de Lyon and the John Barleycorn Awards. For more information visit https://blackbuttondistilling.com

About Blackstar Company

Blackstar is founded by four spirits industry veterans, including Kris Comstock, who spent nearly two decades building the powerhouse whiskey brands of Sazerac/Buffalo Trace Distillery, and Ray Franklin, who built a robust career in a variety of industry roles, including serving as Chief Revenue Officer for Spirits Capital Corporation. Blackstar offers strategic spirits expertise, guiding companies and brands through the hurdles of production, compliance, logistics, sales, marketing and nationwide distribution. Blackstar is headquartered in Lexington, Ky. For more information visit https://www.blackstarspirits.com