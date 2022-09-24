Borders Distillery bringt Blend als Start der Experimental Serie

Die Borders Distillery in der gleichnamigen Lowland-Region hat einen Blend herausgegeben, der in UK in einer Auflage von 6000 Flaschen und im Rest der Welt mit einer Limitierung auf 3000 Flaschen erscheint.

Der WS:01 Borders Malt & Rye ist der erste Whisky, der zur Gänze in der Borders Distillery in Hawick destilliert wurde. Er setzt sich aus im First Fill Bourbonfass gereiften Grain Rye Spirit und Borders Malt zusammen. Geschmacklich wird er warme Gewürznoten, getoastetes Holz, Fruchtkuchen im Shortbread-Mantel und Butterscotch-Sauce auf einem mit goldenem Sirup geträufelten Sponge-Pudding bringen. Abgefüllt ist er mit 40% vol. Alkoholstärke.

Der Kommentar von John Fordyce, dem Managing Director der Borders Distillery dazu:

In 2019, we distilled a grain spirit made from rye spirit and matured it in the same fresh-fill bourbon casks as the malt to create this remarkable and aromatic whisky. The spiciness of the rye combined with the Borders malt, which is rich with fruit and vanilla, makes this a very approachable blend with character and depth. The Workshop Series is about respecting the rules but challenging the status quo. A rye-based blend is exactly that – it’s innovative, it’s inventive and it gives a taste of what is to come as part of the Workshop Series.