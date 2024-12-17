Brown-Forman erreicht Ziel der nachhaltigen Landwirtschaft

Das Ziel sollte eigentlich erst im kommenden Jahr erreicht werden. Doch bereits zum Ende diesen Jahres kann Brown-Forman das Erreichen ihres Ziels der nachhaltigen Landwirtschaft bekannt geben. 100 % der für den Konzern direkt tätigen Landwirte wenden regenerative landwirtschaftliche Praktiken an, diese können nicht nur zu verbesserten ökologischen, sonder auch sozialen und wirtschaftlichen Bedingungen beitragen.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung, die wir von Brown-Forman erhalten haben:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

BROWN-FORMAN ACHIEVES SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE GOAL

Reaches Goal of Engaging With 100% of Direct Farmers on Regenerative Agricultural Practices

LOUISVILLE, KY. (December 17, 2024) – Brown-Forman Corporation has achieved its initial sustainable agriculture goal of engaging with 100% of its direct farmers on regenerative agricultural practices. This effort underscores Brown-Forman’s commitment to a resilient and agile agricultural supply chain.

“From the grain to the barrel, whiskey is an agricultural product that takes time and patience. Taking care of the land is vital to the success of our industry. We are making investments today that may not come to fruition until 70 years from now. This all factors into making the world’s finest whiskey,” said Elizabeth McCall, Woodford Reserve Master Distiller.

Brown-Forman is committed to leveraging agriculture for a sustainable future, recognizing its critical role in our business success and to the communities we call home. Regenerative agricultural practices can contribute to improved ecological, social, and economic conditions, including: enhancing soil health and soil biological life; supporting functioning ecosystems where wildlife thrives; supporting thriving rural communities; and supporting farmer profitability.

„Brown-Forman has achieved its first Sustainable Agriculture goal ahead of the 2025 target. This milestone underscores our steadfast commitment to the natural systems we rely on and our dedication to collaborating with our agricultural partners,” said Andy Battjes, Director of Global Environmental, Health, Safety, and Sustainability at Brown-Forman. “Environmental sustainability is integral to our long-term strategy and success. This achievement marks the beginning of our ongoing efforts to maintain a sustainable supply of high-quality materials and enhance efficiency in our production processes. These practices are essential to our commitment to ecological, social, and economic well-being, ensuring a resilient supply chain and long-term business sustainability.“

In addition to sustainable agriculture, Brown-Forman is focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, protecting the health of key watersheds, supporting sustainable forestry, driving towards 100% of primary packaging to be recyclable or reusable, and integrating circularity principles. The company is now in the process of establishing new agricultural goals to advance sustainable practices across the supply chain.