Brown-Forman vertreibt William Grant in Japan

“We are excited to partner with WG&S [William Grant & Sons] in Japan, a key market within the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. This partnership marks an exciting chapter for Brown-Forman Japan as we expand our portfolio and strengthen our capabilities to serve the APAC region. We are actively growing our team to support this distribution and look forward to collaborating with WG&S to bring these exceptional brands to the Japanese consumers.”

Eveline Albarracin, senior vice-president, managing director APAC (Asia Pacific), Brown-Forman