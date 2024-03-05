Mittlerweile zum dritten Mal in Folge wird Brown-Forman zu einer der „World’s Most Ethical Companies®” 2024 ernannt. Der Ethics Quotient® von Ethisphere wertet über 240 verschiedene Nachweise der Unternehmen für ihre Ethikkultur aus, die diese mittels eines umfangreichen Fragebogen vorlegen. Diese Daten werden dann einer weiteren qualitativen Analyse durch ein Expertengremium unterzogen. Mehr hierzu finden Sie in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung, die wir über Brown Forman Deutschland erhalten haben:

BROWN-FORMAN NAMED ONE OF THE 2024 WORLD’S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES

March 4, 2024, LOUISVILLE, KY – Brown-Forman has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in deining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies. This is the third consecutive year that the company has received the recognition.

“We are proud to be recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Companies Honoree for the third year in a row,” said Lawson Whiting, President and CEO, Brown-Forman Corporation. “We have built a strong ethical foundation since our founding in 1870 and everyday we lean into our core values of integrity, respect, trust, teamwork and excellence in our interactions with our consumers, employees, and business partners.”

“It’s always inspiring to recognize the World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance, and governance practices to the beneit of all stakeholders,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s Chief Strategy Oficer and Executive Chair. “Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to Brown-Forman for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business.”

The World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide over 240 dierent proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social, and governance practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity, & inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year’s group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify truly best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

To view the full list of this year’s honorees, please visit the World’s Most Ethical Companies website, at worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

Brown-Forman

For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building ine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Ready-to-Drinks, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, Fords Gin, Gin Mare, and Diplomático Rum.

Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 5,600 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit brown-forman.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X, formerly Twitter.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in deining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and deining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies build strong cultures of ethics and integrity. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also advances business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset reflecting the ethical business practices of 3+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 240+ data points on the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit http://ethisphere.com.