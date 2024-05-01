Cocktail: „The Mulligan“ ist offizieller Bourbon Cocktail der 2024 PGA Championship in Valhalla – mit Rezept

Je wärmer die Jahreszeit, desto mehr rücken Cocktails mit Whisky in den Blickpunkt. Lust aufs Mixen will auch Elijah Craig, die amerikanische Bourbonmarke, machen – mit ihrem „The Mulligan„, der offizieller Bourbon Cocktail der 2024 PGA Championship im Ort Valhalla in den USA ist.

Ein wenig Hintergrund dazu bietet die nachfolgende Pressemitteilung, die natürlich auch das Rezept für den sommerlichen Drink enthält – wir wünschen viel Erfolg beim Nachmixen und Genießen!

Elijah Craig Bourbon Introduces „The Mulligan“ as Official Bourbon Cocktail of 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla

Hundreds of Avid Louisville Golfers Enjoyed the Cocktail with a shot at a Mulligan for $25,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Yesterday, Elijah Craig introduced the Official Bourbon Cocktail of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla, „The Elijah Craig Mulligan.“ The cocktail debuted at a fundraiser partnership with First Tee – Louisville where hundreds of avid golfing fanatics from across the city vied for a chance to win $25,000. Although there were no big winners from the contest, the ultimate winner was First Tee – Louisville, who received a sponsorship check from Elijah Craig for $10,000.

The Elijah Craig Mulligan is a refreshing cocktail that utilizes lemonade, tea infused with Elijah Craig Small Batch or Straight Rye Whiskey, soda water, a mint and lemon wheel garnish. There are no do-overs in tournament play. Fortunately, we’re a little more forgiving with an Elijah Craig Mulligan.

„Elijah Craig is putting a spin on a golf classic with The Mulligan, a refreshing sip for a swing refresh,“ said Max Stefka, Group Product Director, Elijah Craig Bourbon. „Mulligans may not be required in the official rule book, but we recommend this Bourbon-forward riff for your next rounds of golf.“

The Elijah Craig Mulligan will be available at the 2024 PGA Championship across the Valhalla Golf Club and at the Elijah Craig Bourbon Speakeasy at the 14th hole of the course, aptly named „On The Rocks,“ from May 16-19, and during practice rounds. Larger in size and scale than any previous championship, spectators visiting the Speakeasy can taste the distinctive warm spice & smooth flavor of Elijah Craig Small Batch, enjoy hand-crafted signature cocktails, and engage in photo opportunities after signing their name on an interactive signature wall.

Offsite, area consumers will find displays and engagement opportunities at retail and bar locations promoting Elijah Craig’s exclusive sponsorship. Travelers visiting the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience in Bardstown, Kentucky will enjoy special Elijah Craig golf cocktails and co-branded merchandise to welcome those from near and far.

The Elijah Craig Hole-in-One challenge gave golf participants one free shot at the target, with a mulligan shot available with a donation of $5 or more to First Tee – Louisville. Elijah Craig and Heaven Hill Brands matched up to $10,000 of donations from the event. The $10,000 donation makes it possible for over 60 young, aspiring golfers to learn the sport. One hundred percent of these scholarships support youth who could not otherwise afford the cost of lessons. This year alone, First Tee – Louisville served over 657 unique youths, one third of those being female participants and one third being ethnically diverse participants.

„Elijah Craig, Heaven Hill Brands, and First Tee – Louisville, are a ‚hole in one‘ partnership. We are proud to support activity-based programs for youth from underserved and under-represented communities,“ said D’Shawn Johnson, Executive Director of First Tee – Louisville. „Today was a win-win for everyone involved.“

The Elijah Craig Mulligan

2 oz. Tea-Infused Elijah Craig Bourbon

4 oz. Lemonade

Splash of Soda Water

Garnish: Mint & Lemon Wheel

Steep one green tea bag in three ounces of Elijah Craig Bourbon for ten minutes. Fill highball glass with ice. Pour lemonade in a highball glass over ice. Top with soda water. Float tea-infused Bourbon on top. Stir & Sip.