Das Dach der Cairn Distillery ist durch Bepflanzung ein Bienenparadies geworden

Eine schöne und nachhaltige Idee hat sich der unabhängige Abfüller Gordon & MacPhail für seine Cairn Distillery einfallen lassen: Das Dach dort wurde speziell mit Wildblühern bepflanzt und bietet tausenden Bienen Nahrung. Durch die Bepflanzung fügt sich das Dach auch hervorragend in die Landschaft des Cairngorns National Parks ein.

Gordon & MacPhail hat dazu eine Presseaussendung erstellt, die wir hier gerne mit Ihnen teilen. Und wer weiß: Vielleicht G&M auch unabhängiger Honig-Abfüller?

Green roof at The Cairn Distillery becomes haven for bees

The “green” sedum roof at The Cairn Distillery near Grantown on Spey is proving to be a haven for bees.

Since its installation in April this year, the roof has thrived and is now carpeted with wildflowers. And as a result, it has attracted thousands of bees, according to the Ecological Clerk of Works on the site.

Ecologist Peter Cosgrove carries out weekly monitoring at the site to ensure wildlife and habitats are being protected and enhanced. On a recent visit he had the opportunity to inspect the roof and highlighted the progress that has been made, saying: “The roof has clearly thrived, is growing profusely and now flowering. From my professional point of view, it’s been a complete success, with no bare patches apparent.

“There is an abundance of colour and smell from the plants, and I’d estimate there were at least 10 to 15 bees for every square metre. There was a noticeable hum from the thousands of bees present on the roof.”

A key feature of the design, the 900 square metre sedum roof is one of the largest green roofs ever installed in Cairngorms National Park. It was incorporated into the design to allow the building to blend into its local environment.

Gordon & MacPhail, owner of the new distillery was always determined to ensure the new distillery reflected its stunning surroundings. As Managing Director Ewen Mackintosh explained:

“We knew this was a truly special site, sitting on the banks of the River Spey and looking towards the Cairngorms. We’ve taken special care to protect and enhance the local environment during construction and it’s wonderful to hear our green roof is already proving to be such an attraction for bees.”

The green roof uses sedum – a plant which is easy to maintain and requires little water and few nutrients. It is ideal for use in green roofs as it is very resilient and can survive in the harshest of weather.

Following installation, the plants have been carefully monitored and watered once or twice a week and more often in the recent dry weather, while it gets established..

The Cairn is a second distillery for renowned whisky experts Gordon & MacPhail. The family firm, who own Benromach Distillery at Forres, announced their intention to build a second distillery in 2018. Work started on site once restrictions on construction were lifted in July 2020.

The sedum roof was installed by Inverness based Wyvis Roofing. Founded in 2012, they have grown to become one of the largest roofing contractors in the region, undertaking roofing projects across the Highlands, Islands, Grampian, and Perthshire. They install a range of roof types for both commercial and residential customers.

The Cairn Distillery, which includes a visitor experience, tasting rooms, The Gathering restaurant and retail space, is due to open later in the year.

Gordon & MacPhail has been working with the local community in Grantown-on-Spey, building on its existing relationships with the local communities in Forres and Elgin. It’s match funded money raised in the local community to support their annual events programme for locals and visitors alike. The distillery will become a major tourist destination on the outskirts of the town and will act as a gateway to Speyside.

