Buffalo Trace startet Auktion rarer US-Whiskeys zu Gunsten der Flutopfer von Kentucky

Bei uns wurde es in den Nachrichten nur am Rande erwähnt, vor Ort natürlich das alles bestimmende Thema: In Kentucky haben intensive Regenfälle besonders im Osten des Landes eine Flutkatastrophe angerichtet, die mindestens 37 Menschen das Leben gekostet hat und hohe Schäden anrichtete.

Buffalo Trace veranstaltet nun gemeinsam mit Menish Productions eine Online-Auktion von fünf Sets seltener Abfüllungen amerikanischen Whiskeys, deren Erlös den Flutopfern in Kentucky zugute kommen wird. Der gute Zweck ist für Sammler amerikanischer Whiskey-Raritäten eine gute Gelegenheit, an Flaschen zu kommen, denen man ansonsten mühsam nachjagen muss.

Was es in der Auktion zu ersteigern gibt (sie beginnt morgen, am 18. August und endet am 25. August), können Sie nachfolgend lesen:

Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims to Benefit from Buffalo Trace Distillery Auction of Highly Rare and Collectible Whiskeys

Online Auction Offers Full Line Up of Some of the Distillery’s Most Coveted Collections such as Van Winkle, Buffalo Trace Antique Collection and Blanton’s

FRANKFORT, Franklin County, Ky (Aug. 16, 2022) In late July, record rainfalls in Eastern Kentucky led to catastrophic damage and the loss of at least 37 lives. Unfortunately, some of Buffalo Trace’s team members in the area did experience the ultimate loss of extended family members.

To help raise funds for disaster relief, Buffalo Trace is partnering with Menish Productions on six very rare and unique whiskey packages, including a VIP tour of Buffalo Trace Distillery, available via online auction starting Aug. 18, 2022 at 9 a.m. and running through Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Up for bid are a complete set of Pappy Van Winkle whiskies, (including Van Winkle Rye), a complete set of Buffalo Trace’s Antique Collection, including a 2020 George T. Stagg, Blanton’s, Double Eagle Very Rare, and other exclusive offerings.

The items which will be offered are:

One Van Winkle Whiskey set which includes:

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year Old Bourbon

Van Winkle 12 year old “Lot B” Bourbon

Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye Whiskey

Pappy Van Winkle 15 year old Bourbon

Pappy Van Winkle 20 year old Bourbon

Pappy Van Winkle 23 year old Bourbon

One Buffalo Trace Distillery Antique Collection (BTAC) set including:

William Larue Weller Bourbon (125.3 proof)

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye (129.5 proof)

Eagle Rare 17 Year Old Bourbon (101 proof)

Sazerac Rye 18 Year Old Bourbon (90 proof)

2020 George. T. Stagg Bourbon (130.4 proof)

One Double Eagle Very Rare Bourbon

Two sets of Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon each package includes:

Blanton’s Single Barrel Domestic Bourbon (93 proof)

Blanton’s Single Barrel Gold edition Bourbon (103 proof)

Blanton’s Straight From the Barrel Bourbon (proof varies)

Barrel head signed by Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley

VIP tour for four at Buffalo Trace Distillery

One Old Charter Oak Bourbon collection which includes:

Old Charter Oak Mongolian Oak Bourbon

Old Charter Oak French Oak Bourbon

Old Charter Oak Canadian Oak Bourbon

Old Charter Oak Chinkapin Oak Bourbon

“The loss of lives, housing, infrastructure, and even basic necessities most of us take for granted is devasting,” said Mark Brown, chief executive officer, Buffalo Trace Distillery. “We hope our bourbon community, who we know can be very generous, really shows its support and we’re able to raise an unheralded amount of funds for Eastern Kentucky disaster relief.”

Details on the auction and how to bid can be found here. All proceeds from the auction will go to disaster relief in Eastern Kentucky.

About Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Franklin County, Kentucky. The Distillery’s rich tradition dates back to 1775 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee. Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational Distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site and is a National Historic Landmark as well as is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Distillery has won 35 distillery titles since 2000 from such notable publications as Whisky Magazine, Whisky Advocate Magazine and Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Its George T. Stagg was named World Whiskey of the Year for 2022 and its Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye was named 2nd Finest Whiskey in the World for 2022. Buffalo Trace Distillery has also garnered more than 1,000 awards for its wide range of premium whiskies. To learn more about Buffalo Trace Distillery visit www.buffalotracedistillery.com.