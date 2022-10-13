Empfehlung: Touren bei den Brennereien am Kentucky Bourbon Trail im Voraus buchen

Für alle, die eine USA-Whiskeyreise planen und dabei auch Destillerien am Kentucky Bourbon Trail besuchen wollen, haben die Brennereien dort eine Empfehlung herausgegeben, die Touren vorab zu buchen. Grund dafür ist, dass man hohes touristisches Aufkommen erwartet und potentiellen Gästen rät, Enttäuschungen wegen ausgebuchten Touren vorzubeugen.

Hier die Presseaussendung der Kentucky Distillers‘ Association (KDA):

KENTUCKY BOURBON TRAIL® DISTILLERIES RECOMMEND BOOKING TOURS IN ADVANCE

Bourbon tourism expects another record-breaking year

FRANKFORT, Ky. – On the heels of National Bourbon Heritage Month, The Kentucky Distillers’ Association (KDA) today announced that 2022 is on track to be the highest distillery visitation year in the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®’s 23-year history.

This thrilling milestone for Kentucky Bourbon Trail® and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour® distilleries will likely exceed the record 1.7 million combined visits set in 2019, prior to pandemic shutdowns.

Due to the rise in Bourbon tourism and a growing demand for authentic curated experiences, many of Kentucky’s iconic distilleries are asking visitors to book their tours well in advance.

To support their efforts and ensure whiskey lovers from around the world can fully immerse themselves in all that Kentucky’s distilleries offer, KDA today launched a campaign asking people to “Book Now, Bourbon Later.”

A collaborative effort among KBT® and KBTCT® distilleries, the campaign aims to increase awareness of the need for visitors to plan their distillery experiences ahead of time to ensure they get the most out of their visit.

In addition to social media and blog content created by the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® participating distilleries will also promote the campaign.

Since reopening their doors to visitors after the pandemic shutdown, distilleries have seen staggering growth in visitation and demand, Kentucky Bourbon Trail® Experiences Director Mandy Ryan said.

“The last thing we want is for any Bourbon fan to miss out on the experience they want,” Ryan said. “Since most of our larger brands cannot accommodate walk-in visitors, reservations are the key to a successful Kentucky Bourbon adventure.”

While not all 42 distilleries on the KBT® and KBTCT® require, or even offer reservations, the vast majority do. Same-day reservations or walk-in availability can be sporadic, and it’s better for visitors to not leave their distillery experiences up to chance.

Availability and experiences vary by distillery, which makes planning ahead a necessity. Many distilleries share availability, events and resources on social media to help visitors keep up with important updates.

“We want your visit to be as smooth as Kentucky Bourbon, so make sure to secure your distillery experiences, hotels and dining reservations well in advance of your trip,” said Ryan, with the KDA.

In addition to encouraging people to plan ahead, the KDA reminds visitors to experience the state’s legendary distilleries like a Kentuckian–with kindness, dignity and respect.

“Kentucky’s Bourbon culture is unlike anything in the world, and it deserves to be upheld with the utmost respect and appreciation,” said Dee Ford, brand home general manager of Angel’s Envy in Louisville. “When visiting our distilleries, please remember to be kind and respectful to our people, our spirits and the cities we call home. As interest in Bourbon continues to grow, let’s all do our part to represent the spirit of true Kentucky hospitality.”

The KDA is a non-profit trade association founded in 1880 to promote, protect and elevate Kentucky’s signature Bourbon and distilled spirits industry. Visit www.kybourbon.com and www.kybourbontrail.com to learn more.