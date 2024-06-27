Erstmals seit 40 Jahren gibt es wieder Whisky von der Brora Distillery

Es ist mittlerweile etwas mehr als drei Jahre her, dass die restaurierte Brora Distillery nach 38-jähriger Pause wieder in Betrieb ging. Und somit kann sich ihr ehemaliger New Make Spirit nun auch wieder Whisky nennen, weil seine notwendige Reifezeit von drei Jahren auch gegeben ist.

Anlässlich diesen besonderen Moments erscheint eine zweite Distillery exklusiv Abfüllung der Brennerei.

Brora 44 Year Old Untold Depths ist eine Einzelfassabfüllung und stammt aus Fass Nummer 2637. Abgefüllt mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 49,1 %, sind insgesamt nur 150 Flaschen verfügbar. Ab Juli wird denjenigen, die die Brennerei im Rahmen der Eras of Brora-Tour besuchen, eine kleine Probe dieses Whisky angeboten.

Wem eine Probe als zu klein erscheint: Brora 44 Year Old Untold Depths kann ebenfalls ab Juli und nur persönlich direkt bei der Brora Distillery zu einem empfohlenen Verkaufspreis von £10,000 (inkl. Zoll und Mehrwertsteuer) erworben werden. Weitere Informationen zur Eras of Brora-Tour finden Sie unter brora.com



Deutlich mehr Informationen zu Brora 44 Year Old Untold Depths finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung, die wir von der Agentur der Brora Distillery erhalten haben:

A NEW ERA DAWNS AT BRORA: FOR THE FIRST TIME IN OVER 40 YEARS, BRORA WHISKY WILL COME OF AGE

BRORA UNVEILS ITS SECOND DISTILLERY EXCLUSIVE BOTTLING, A SPECIAL MOMENT THAT MARKS THE DISTILLERY’S THIRD ANNIVERSARY AS IT CONTINUES ITS REMARKABLE LEGACY

JUNE 2024, SUTHERLAND: Three years since Brora re-opened its wildcat gates, a new dawn beckons for the distillery. Heralding a new era of whisky-making, Brora is marking a watershed moment in its history by announcing the release of a second distillery exclusive bottling, celebrating the past, present, and future of this timeless masterpiece.

Brora 44-Year-Old Untold Depths celebrates the past majesty of this distillery and acknowledges a place of deep mystery, Warehouse No 1, an elusive place that has matured many of the distillery’s most treasured casks over the years.

Celebrating a previous ‘Age of Peat’ from 1977, this single cask bottling from that very year comes from cask number 2637, and has an ABV of 49.1%

Master Blender Dr Craig Wilson said: “The second in a series of releases from the distillery, ‘Untold Depths’ is a classic pairing of a gentle cask and medium peating which explores the full depth of taste of which Brora is capable. On the nose the whisky holds waxy hints of fragrant incense and green grape skins drift through light peat smoke, then dried herb and scented oil slowly rising through a swirl of buttery toffee. Waxy-smooth, the sweet, lightly fruity taste reaches a long and fragrant finish with a pinch of white pepper.”

This release comes at a crucial moment in Brora distillery’s future, as the distillers turn their craft to recreating this famed style of the distillery’s past, distilled between 1969 and 1981 that became celebrated as Brora’s Age of Peat. This style is once again being crafted in the stillhouse, as Brora enters a ‘New Age of Peat.’

Beyond welcoming a New Age of Peat, 2024 also marks the moment that the very first casks filled from the reawakened distillery come of age – no longer to be classed ‘new make spirit’, but now they will finally become Scotch Whisky; they will become Brora.

The whisky in the casks will not be bottled for many years to come but can now be sampled by those wanting to exclusively experience this new Brora. From July, a small taste will be introduced to those who visit the distillery’s hallowed buildings on the Eras of Brora tour to honour a merging of these parallel and interacting timespans, as Brora produces whisky once again.

Andrew Flatt, Brora Distillery Host, says of the moment

‘A historic milestone, three years on since the Wildcat Gates reopened, our new make spirit is coming of age. This year, what lies in the casks at Brora can finally be called Scotch whisky. We see this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for guests to be amongst the first in the world to sample this whisky in over forty years. It is an honour to present three different styles of spirit to aficionados, collectors and fans of Brora who choose to visit our Highland home’

Brora 44-Year-Old Untold Depths is only available to purchase in person directly from Brora Distillery from July onwards at an RRSP of £10,000 (incl. Duty and VAT), limited to 150 bottles. More information on the Eras of Brora tour can be found at brora.com