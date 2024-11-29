Ein seltenes Fass Brora ist das Highlight von The Twelve by Casks of Distinction 2024

Ergänzend zu unserer Nachricht Diageo’s Casks of Distinction 2024: The Twelve – mit Brora 1977 #2845 und dem ältesten Talisker bisher vom 27.11.2024 können wir Ihnen heute noch die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung zu The Twelve by Casks of Distinction 2024 inklusive Video, mit einer besonderen Heraushebung des Brora 1977 #2845 Cask of Distinction, vorstellen:

A VANISHINGLY RARE CASK OF BRORA SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY HEADLINES DIAGEO’S LUXURY WHISKY SHOWCASE, ‘THE TWELVE’ BY CASKS OF DISTINCTION

On the banks of Loch Ness, The Twelve 2024 was revealed to collectors in a spectacular exhibit at Aldourie Castle, Scotland in Diageo’s definitive Scotch spectacle

27th November 2024, London: Within the walls of Aldourie Castle on Loch Ness, a spectacular presentation of one of Diageo’s most precious cask whisky collections was unveiled last week. ‘The Twelve’, by Casks of Distinction, was presented to invited connoisseurs in a lavish “trunk show” and represents the quintessence of Scotch. These are some of the very best of the 10 million maturing casks under Diageo custodianship in Scotland that have come to fruition in 2024. For the first time, a cask from the iconic Brora distillery was included in the lineup of ‘The Twelve’, by Casks of Distinction and was celebrated in a special dedication as one of the rarest and most exceptional casks known to Diageo’s master whisky makers.

Julie Bramham, Managing Director of Diageo’s newly formed luxury business the Diageo Luxury Group welcomed private clients and whisky aficionados to The Twelve by Casks of Distinction 2024:

“At Diageo, we are hugely privileged to have in our care more than 10 million casks of maturing Scotch Whisky crafted by distinguished makers, harnessing generations of experience. This year, our talented team has curated an exceptional collection, selecting but 12 casks from the millions available – hand-selected whiskies that are of incredible diversity and depth. The presentation of this capsule collection is our definitive annual luxury Scotch spectacle, staged for those who know whisky intimately, understand its value, and appreciate the craft and time that goes into its making.“

This showcase marks the starting gun of the ultra-rare cask offering by Diageo, as collectors seek out the very best of that year’s casks released by the industry leader, to add to their collection. ‘The Twelve’ by Casks of Distinction is a ‘trunk show’ selection for Diageo’s cask programme, which offers the private sale of casks to individuals looking to be a part of Scotch Whisky history. A successful debut of ‘The Twelve’ by Casks of Distinction took place in 2023 in Singapore, London, and New York City, with a series of private events drawing huge interest in presented casks.

For 2024, marking a new chapter for the programme, a special dedication was made to „The Twelfth Cask“: a sensational Brora 1977 #2845 Cask of Distinction. This 47-year-old hogshead cask was discovered by Master Whisky Maker Dr. Craig Wilson, who describes the cask as “One of the rarest and most valuable casks in all of Diageo’s custodianship, this wonderfully old Brora is perfectly formed at 47 years of age, gentle but complex, unique and unrepeatable.”

Showcasing the skill and vision of master craftspeople and honouring the legacy of the iconic distillery, this is one of only a small number of casks that remain from before Brora distillery was closed. The Brora 1977 #2845 Cask of Distinction is presented uniquely through the Casks of Distinction programme and comes at a significant time for the Highland distillery as it marks a new dawn in its history. Now at three years old, the very first casks filled from the reawakened distillery have come of age and can be classed as Scotch Whisky.

Tod Bradbury, Standing Global Private Client Director at the Diageo Luxury Group said:

„‘Casks of Distinction continues to set the standard for luxury spirits. The diversity and excellence of our Scotch Whisky stocks have captured global interest, with demand for casks in our inaugural showcase exceeding expectations fivefold. This year we are delighted to present a Brora 1977 #2845. Entire casks from Brora are rarely, if ever, made available and this offers our collectors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of this iconic distillery’s past, present and future.”

These casks were crafted in the far reaches of Scotland’s dramatic landscapes, and a celebration of our malts from distilleries this year including Talisker, Clynelish, Caol Ila and Royal Lochnagar. Each is distilled on a single day, at a single distillery, and still maturing, set in future to be housed in the Casks of Distinction warehouse in the shadow of Balmoral Castle on Royal Deeside.

Attendees from around the world were connected by their passion for whisky at the one-off showcase in Scotland. Two Michelin Star Chef Jordan Bailey curated a spectacular feast, perfectly paired with the exceptional wines from Justerini & Brooks, one of the UK’s oldest wine & spirits merchants.

To discover more about the Casks of Distinction programme, to enquire about Diageo’s private client services or book a visit to Brora Distillery, please visit: www.diageorareandexceptional.com