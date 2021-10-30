EU und USA legen Stahlstreit bei – Strafzölle auf Whisk(e)y fallen

Eine gute Nachricht kommt vom Treffen der G20 aus Rom: Agenturberichten zufolge haben die USA und die EU ihren Zollstreit rund um die Importe von Stahl und Aluminium, die auch aus dem Streit um Aufträge rund um Aufträge für die Flugzeughersteller Boeing und Airbus resultierten, beigelegt. Details dazu gibt es nicht, man gab lediglich bekannt, dass man den Disput „pausieren“ und auch vor den Gremien der WTO aussetzen werden.

Das bedeutet auch, dass die Strafzölle von 25% auf Whisky und Whiskey Geschichte sind und beide Regionen wieder ungehindert in die jeweilig andere exportieren darf. Ob das auch bedeutet, dass der Preis für Bourbon in der EU um diese 25% sinken wird, bleibt abzuwarten, denn manche Hersteller haben die Strafzölle nicht zur Gänze an den Konsumenten weitergegeben. Hoffentlich aber wird es das verfügbare Angebot us-amerikanischer Whiskeys in Europa verbreitern.

Mit dieser Einigung endet ein seit 2018 andauerndes Ärgernis für Produzenten und Konsumenten auf beiden Seiten des Atlantiks.

Dazu ein brandaktuelles Statement der Distilled Spirit Council, dem Gegenstück der SWA in Schottland (Dank an Jason Stover für den Hinweis):

Statement by Distilled Spirits Council President & CEO Chris Swonger on the EU-U.S. announcement to remove retaliatory tariffs on American Whiskeys as part of the steel-aluminum dispute agreement

“After three very difficult years of sagging American Whiskey exports, the EU and U.S. are back to a zero-for-zero tariff agreement on distilled spirits, which has been instrumental to our export success and job creation on both sides of the Atlantic since 1997.

“Lifting this tariff burden on American Whiskeys not only boosts U.S. distillers and farmers, it also supports the recovery of EU restaurants, bars and distilleries hit hard by the pandemic.

“With the removal of these EU tariffs, we are energized and ready to ramp up our American Whiskey promotions in the EU to re-introduce America’s native spirits to EU consumers and resume a great American export success story.*

“Since the imposition of the EU tariffs, American Whiskey exports to the EU, the U.S. spirits industry’s largest export market, have plunged 37 percent, from $702 million to $440 million (2018-2020). We have a long way to go, but are fully committed to building back American Whiskeys better in the EU.

“Cheers to the Biden administration for their dogged determination to reset trade relations with the EU and bring a stop to the needless damage being done to U.S. businesses caught up in this trade war. The end of this long tariff nightmare is in sight for U.S. distillers, who have struggled with the weight of the tariffs and the pandemic. It’s time for the UK to lift its tariff on American Whiskeys so we can all get back to toasts, not tariffs.”