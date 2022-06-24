Finn Thomson Whisky veröffentlicht ersten Whisky aus den Familienfässern: Glenlivet 50yo

Eine der kostbarsten privaten Fasssammlungen, so die Presseaussendung, die wir heute erhalten haben, wird nun abgefüllt und unter dem Namen Finn Thomson Whisky veröffentlicht. Beginnen wird man mit einem Glenlivet 50yo.

Die Familie Thomson ist mit dem schottischen Whisky seit 300 Jahre lang verbunden; zunächst als illegaler Brenner, später als Händler und Blender in der Boom-Ära des Blends und nun wieder als unabhängiger Abfüller. Der erste Whisky wird genau 250 Jahre, nachdem es Aufzeichnungen über James Thomson als Brenner auf seiner Farm in Perthshire gab, auf den Markt gebracht – im Vereinigten Königreich, Italien, Belgien und den Niederlanden.

Mehr über die Geschichte der Thomsons, die Abfüllungsserie, den Glenlivet 50yo und seine Tasting Notes, nachfolgend. Ein Preis für eine der 127 Flaschen wurde in der Aussendung nicht genannt.

Finn Thomson, unter dessen Namen diese Abfüllungsserie nun veröffentlicht wird, ist in der Whiskyszene kein Unbekannter: Er war als Sales Director für Morrison & MacKay tätig und ist mit Kenny MacKays Tochter Amye verheiratet. Wir haben mit ihm vor fünf Jahren ein Videointerview geführt, das Sie hier finden können.

SCOTLAND’S SECRET WHISKY FAMILY REIGNITES LEGACY 300 YEARS ON

One of Scotland’s rarest private cask collections is to be bottled for the first time. Passed down through one of the world’s oldest whisky families, it is now being uncasked under the curation of the ninth generation, F, with its debut release: a Glenlivet 50 Year Old.

Under the banner Finn Thomson Whisky, the collection celebrates his family’s 300-year-long relationship with Scotland’s national spirit, from illicit pot stills to the blended whisky boom and beyond.

Finn’s great great grandfather Peter Thomson set up his grocery and whisky business in Perth in 1908, sharing his patch with blended whisky giants Dewar, Bell and Gloag. When Peter Thomson’s was sold in the 1980s Michael Thomson, Finn’s grandfather, started stowing away the young malt and grain casks that had formed the secret recipe of Beneagles. The casks have slumbered ever since.

Finn Thomson, Master Bottler of Finn Thomson Whisky, said:

“For three hundred years my forefathers have been involved in whisky – distilling, blending and trading. And growing up, I was always fascinated by my grandfather’s recollections of his time in the whisky trade. These stories have inspired me to to reignite the family business and create new experiences and innovations in the exciting world of single cask independent bottlers. “Quietly, Granddad Michael spent the 1980s and ‘90s selecting and collecting the young casks of single malts and grains that had formed the secret recipe of the Beneagles blend, handed down over the generations. In doing so, he accumulated one of Scotland’s largest private cask collections. “Now, it is my honour to bring this aged collection of rare casks to the lips of a new generation. Each cask has its own individual personality. Every Finn Thomson whisky is a one-off with its own wonderful character. That’s my vision for the future and that’s why I am so excited.”

The portfolio now presents a collection of rare and aged individual spirits, together with younger single malts, that will be divided into Crown, Rare and Core ranges, each with a nod to a specific moment in time, each telling tales which have, until now, only been shared with the angels who take their claim.

The launch will be marked by the release of one of the oldest whiskies in the Crown range, a Glenlivet 50 Year Old, which has been matured in a first fill sherry hogshead. While today it is a requirement that all sherry must be bottled in Spain, before the 1970s it was common practice for sherry to be shipped, still in cask, to Scotland for bottling. Scottish whisky and wine merchants, including Peter Thomson’s, bottled their own brands of sherry and would then use the fresh sherry casks to mature their whisky stocks. This incredible cask is a perfect example of the outstanding quality of these sherry casks.

The full Finn Thomson Whisky range will initially be available from specialist whisky retailers across the UK including Woodwinters, Villeneuve Wines, Freds Drinks, Oban Whisky and Fine Wine, Malts and Spirits and Aberdeen Whisky Shop, as well as launching in the three European markets of Italy, Belgium and The Netherlands.

About Finn Thomson Whisky:

A private cask collection, from one of the world’s oldest whisky families, is being presented to the public for the first time under the curation of the ninth generation, Finn Thomson.

Finn’s great great grandfather Peter Thomson set up his grocery and whisky business in Perth in 1908, sharing his patch with blended whisky giants Dewar, Bell and Gloag. In 1922, hearing of the imminent construction of Gleneagles Hotel, he re-named the house blend ‘Golden Beneagles Scotch Whisky’. When Peter Thomson’s was sold in the 1980s Michael Thomson, Finn’s grandfather, started stowing away the young malt and grain casks that had formed the secret recipe of Beneagles. The casks have slumbered ever since.

Now the baton has passed to Finn. Under his curation, the Thomson family cask collection will be bottled for the first time and Finn Thomson Whisky will be the banner under which he will lay down new whisky and forge innovative partnerships for generations to come

The Finn Thomson branding and bottles are testament to, and inspired by, the family legacy. From the bespoke nine-sided bottle representing each generation, the ceramic stoppers paying tribute to the old Beneagles ceramic decanters, to the monogram on the bottle which is pieced together by the initials of Finn Thomson’s forefathers.

Finn will launch the collection on the 250th anniversary of the first record of James Thomson distilling from his Perthshire farm in 1772.

Glenlivet 50 Year Old:

Age: 50 Year Old

Cask: First fill sherry hogshead

Cask number: 2366

ABV: 49.8%

Date of distillation: 6 March 1970

Yield: 127 bottles

Appearance: The sherry influence is at once apparent by looking at the colour. The liquid is almost black, with deep magenta lights – like cola.

Nose: There are deep Oloroso sherry aromas on the nose. Dried fruit – dates, figs, sultanas – all jump to mind. There are similarities with old Armagnac such is the intensity of the aromas here.

Palate: The first sip coats the mouth with a voluptuous texture unique of aged whiskies. An initial sweetness, salted caramel, is replaced by the same dried fruits that are teased on the nose.

The Finn Thomson Whisky product range:

