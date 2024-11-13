Glasgow Whisky sucht um Genehmigung für den Umbau der Speyside Distillery an

Die Speyside Distillery im schottischen Highland ist vielen als Ursprung des Spey Whiskys bekannt. Die Produktion dort ist aber nur eingemietet und muss 2025 an andere Stelle umziehen (wir berichteten). Besitzer der Speyside Distillery ist nämlich seit 2021 Glasgow Whisky, und dieses Unternehmen möchte die Speyside Distillery zu einer energieeffizienter Produktionsstätte umbauen.

Wenn dieser Umbau in der angestrebten Form genehmigt wird, wird Glasgow Whisky das angestrebte Ziel der CO2-neutralen Produktion erreichen können. Man will bei dem Umbau aber auch die historischen Gebäude respektieren, sagt Graham Taylor von Glasgow Whisky:

“The building will remain a Scotch whisky distillery, and its primary purpose will not change. We are excited to become part of the low-carbon community and are committed to supporting it through our operations.

“We aim to blend modern developments with respect for the site’s heritage and surroundings, contributing to both the local economy and sustainable growth.”