Serge verkostet: Speyside Distillery – 1 bis 10 von 20

Eine ausführliche Session mit Whiskys aus der Speyside Distillery steht bei Serge Valentin auf dem Verkostungsprogramm – so ausführlich, dass sie auf zwei Sessions aufgeteilt wird. Die ersten zehn Samples aus der Brennerei, die trotz des Namens in den Highlands liegt, verkostet er heute, und er findet unter ihnen keine einzige Lusche, aber dafür zwei Abfüllungen mit 90 oder mehr Punkten (und einige knapp darunter).
Ohne viel weitere Vorrede: Hier sind die zehn Whiskys der Verkostung in unserer tabellarischen Übersicht:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Speyside-Glenlivet 27 yo 1991/2018 (48.8%, Cadenhead, Authentic Collection, bourbon hogshead, 318 bottles)
|84
|Speyside-Glenlivet 19 yo 1998/2018 (49.4%, Cadenhead, Authentic Collection, bourbon hogshead, 252 bottles)
|85
|Speyside Distillery 26 yo 1994/2020 (45.7%, Thompson Bros., refill hogshead, 121 bottles)
|89
|Speyside Distillery 8 yo 2014/2023 (51.7%, Dram Mor, Moscatel finish, cask #2432, 289 bottles)
|80
|Speyside Distillery 23 yo 1992/2015 (56.8%, Milroy’s of Soho, Soho Selection, 300 bottles)
|89
|Speyside Distillery 26 yo 1995/2022 (56.8%, The Single Malts of Scotland for Kirsch Import, sherry butt, cask #27, 390 bottles)
|89
|Speyside Distillery 28 yo 1992/2021 (56.4%, House of MacDuff, Golden Cask, bourbon barrel, cask #CM275, 171 bottles)
|91
|Speyside Distillery 23 yo 1995/2018 (54.2%, The Maltman, for HNWS Taiwan, Caol Ila cask finish, 294 bottles)
|82
|Speyside Distillery 26 yo 1992/2019 (57.7%, House of MacDuff, HNWS Taiwan, Ex-South Africa sherry, cask #CM253, 216 bottles)
|90
|Speyside Distillery 28 yo 1994/2023 (55%, Limited, bourbon hogshead, cask #52, 173 bottles)
|87