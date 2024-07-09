Glenallachie veröffentlicht Meikle Tòir Turbo 2024 Edition – mit 160 Stunden Fermentation

Auch zu uns nach Deutschland wird die neue Meikle Tòir Turbo 2024 Edition, der torfige Single Malt aus der Destillerie Glenallachie, kommen – und er verspricht einige Besonderheiten: Er ist mit Torf aus St. Fergus vom schottischen Festland gedarrt, bei der Abfüllung hatte er einen Torfgrad von 70PPM. Interessant bei ihm auch die außergewöhnliche lange Fermentationszeit von 160 Stunden, ungefähr das Dreifache dessen, was man sonst in Destillerien sieht.

Mehr über den fünf Jahre alten Meikle Tòir Turbo 2024 Edition hier in der Aussendung der Brennerei:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

2024 EDITION OF THE TURBO ANNOUNCED BY MEIKLE TÒIR

Award-winning Speyside peated single malt brand reveals this year’s edition of sought-after limited release

Independent Scotch whisky producer The GlenAllachie Distillers Company issues peated single malt brand Meikle Tòir’s annual limited release: The Turbo 2024 Edition.

The new label, launched in September 2023, features Scotch whisky produced at independent distillery The GlenAllachie in Speyside.

With veteran whisky maker Billy Walker at the helm since 2017, the distillery introduced annual peated productions of approximately six weeks starting the following year.

The annual outturn of peated new make spirit amounts to around 100,000 Litres of Alcohol (LOA): roughly a tenth of the distillery’s total output.

Since its launch, Meikle Tòir has scooped exceptional accolades, including 93 points for The Turbo 2023 Edition (IWSC, 2024). Judges commented that the “palate is a delight of peach and fruity notes, balanced by a zesty finish”.

Following extraordinary demand for its previous iteration, The Turbo 2024 Edition (50% ABV, UK RRSP £55.99) is a marriage of five American virgin oak casks and four Oloroso hogsheads, producing just 2,200 bottles.

The product name, coined by Walker, is intended to reflect the intense smoke character achieved by capturing the spirit cut with the highest phenol level during distillation.

The phenolic content of the spirit at the point of bottling was an impressive 70 Parts per Million (PPM), balanced with “waves of toasted nuts, salted caramel and dark chocolate truffles” delivered by five years in the rich casks.

To create Meikle Tòir, The GlenAllachie used mainland peat from St. Fergus to contribute a sweeter smoke flavour in comparison to island peat.

The whisky also underwent an extended fermentation period of 160 hours—part of Walker’s adaptations implemented when he took ownership—to develop a complex and flavourful distillate rich in esters.

All Meikle Tòir products are proudly presented with a five-year age statement, without added colouring and non-chill filtered.

Additionally, the brand’s packaging, which features a hand-drawn illustration by Scottish artist Iain McIntosh, is sourced exclusively from UK-based suppliers to reduce its carbon footprint.

The peated label’s core range consists of three other products: The Original, The Sherry One and The Chinquapin One.

Remarking on the new release, Walker comments:

“We have been thrilled at the reception of Meikle Tòir among the whisky community and beyond over the last ten months. For the team and I, it was essential to begin a peated campaign when we took over the reins at The GlenAllachie and use mainland peat to complement the spirit’s heather honey DNA. “The Turbo, by its nature, is incredibly limited, but if you can get your hands on it, it’s an opportunity not to be missed. The 2024 Edition is a very moreish dram packed full of sweet campfire smoke alongside dried fruit and chocolate tones.”

Meikle Tòir The Turbo 2024 Edition will become increasingly available worldwide from today, with a UK RRSP of £55.99.

Tasting Notes

Meikle Tòir The Turbo 2024 Edition, 5-year-old – 50% ABV

Nose : Smoked blood orange, cinnamon spice and manuka honey, with bursts of rich dark chocolate and roasted hazelnuts.

: Smoked blood orange, cinnamon spice and manuka honey, with bursts of rich dark chocolate and roasted hazelnuts. Taste: Worn leather, baking spices and cigar box, followed by honey, hazelnuts and dried red berries, with burnt orange peel and salted caramel.