Glenturret bringt neue limitierte Abfüllung: Glenturret Nocturne 14yo

Mit dem Glenturret Nocturne 14yo bringt die Brennerei in Crieff eine neue Abfüllung auf den Markt, limitiert auf 1700 Flaschen. Dies ist ein leicht getorter Whisky aus Oloroso- und PX-Sherryfässern, bei dem die Rauchigkeit eher als Textur denn als Aufhänger eingesetzt wird.

Hier die Infos, die die Destillerie Glenturret dazu auf der Webseite gibt:

As day dissolves into night, a quieter character emerges: measured, profound and unhurried. A moment where light fades and richness begins to take shape.

Nocturne is shaped by the quiet that settles after.

Matured in Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez sherry-seasoned casks, it gathers depth in silence, unfolding in layers of dark fruit, treacle and warming spice: like dusk settling slowly over shadowed landscapes.

A delicate thread of peat smoke moves through the whisky, not as presence, but as poise: bringing form to richness and drawing sweetness and spice into quiet harmony.

It is a whisky of atmosphere and stillness: of dim light, soft echoes and time suspended. Rich, enveloping and enduring.

Created for moments that ask nothing but presence.