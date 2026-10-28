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Glenturret bringt neue limitierte Abfüllung: Glenturret Nocturne 14yo

Der neue Glenturret ist auf 1700 Flaschen limitiert, er wird auch nach Deutschland, Österreich und in die Schweiz versendet.

Mit dem Glenturret Nocturne 14yo bringt die Brennerei in Crieff eine neue Abfüllung auf den Markt, limitiert auf 1700 Flaschen. Dies ist ein leicht getorter Whisky aus Oloroso- und PX-Sherryfässern, bei dem die Rauchigkeit eher als Textur denn als Aufhänger eingesetzt wird.

Hier die Infos, die die Destillerie Glenturret dazu auf der Webseite gibt:

As day dissolves into night, a quieter character emerges: measured, profound and unhurried. A moment where light fades and richness begins to take shape.

Nocturne is shaped by the quiet that settles after.

Matured in Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez sherry-seasoned casks, it gathers depth in silence, unfolding in layers of dark fruit, treacle and warming spice: like dusk settling slowly over shadowed landscapes.

A delicate thread of peat smoke moves through the whisky, not as presence, but as poise: bringing form to richness and drawing sweetness and spice into quiet harmony.

It is a whisky of atmosphere and stillness: of dim light, soft echoes and time suspended. Rich, enveloping and enduring.

Created for moments that ask nothing but presence.

Auch die Tasting Notes finden sich dort:

A richness of dried fruit sets the tone, unfolding into baked sweetness and quiet warmth. A subtle thread of peat smoke moves through the whisky, present not as force but as structure, guiding the spirit’s depth. Layers of oak build slowly beneath, bringing form and weight, lifted by touches of dark sweetness and gentle spice. The experience resolves into a long, composed finish, measured and assured in its final impression.

Angaben von der Webseite

Der Glenturret Nocturne 14yo aus der Feder von Whiskymaker Bob Dalgarno ist ab sofort im Webshop der Brennerei erhältlich – er kostet umgerechnet 183 Euro. Eine Lieferung nach Deutschland und Österreich ist möglich, auch die Schweiz kommt diesmal bei Interesse in den Genuss der Abfüllung.

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SourceThe Whisky Wire
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