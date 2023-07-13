Hard Truth Distilling Co. stellt zweites Lagerhaus in Nashville, Indiana fertig

Hard Truth Distilling Co. kennen unsere Leser vor allem durch die Vorlage zum gesetzlichen Schutz des Begriffs „Indiana Rye Whiskey„, die vom Besitzer Jeff McCabem gemeinsam mit anderen Vertretern der Branche eingebracht wurde (wir berichteten hier darüber). Zu kaufen gibt es deren Whiskey bei uns offiziell nicht – durch den nun fertiggestellten Bau eines zweiten Lagerhauses, das der Befriedigung der gestiegenen Nachfrage dienen soll, sollte er aber bis Ende des Jahres zumindest einmal in fast der Hälfte der US-Bundesstaaten angeboten werden können – USA-Reisende sollten bei Interesse ein Auge darauf haben.

Hier jedenfalls die Pressemitteilung dazu:

Hard Truth Distilling Co. Completes New Rackhouse

Increased Demand and Upcoming New Products Drives Need for More Space

Nashville, IN – Hard Truth Distilling Co., one of the nation’s most visited destination distilleries, today announced the completion of its second rackhouse. With barrels already being rolled in, Rackhouse #2 is twice the size of Hard Truth’s first rackhouse, tripling storage capacity from 4,000 to 12,000 barrels for its critically acclaimed sweet mash whiskies. Bryan Smith, Hard Truth Master Distiller, said the new rackhouse and process upgrades have enabled the distillery to increase overall whiskey production by 800 percent and it is now operating 24/7. With sales increasing 400% this year the extra production is critical to meeting future demand for Hard Truth’s award-winning whiskies.

In addition to ongoing sales gains in existing markets, Hard Truth continues to add significant new markets including most recently New York in partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of New York.

“Introducing our line of spirits into the New York market has been a goal since we starting doing business,” said Smith. “Our ever-expanding product line of sweet mash rye whiskies, and wide range of premium craft spirits has seen success in other markets including Florida, Texas and Illinois. We are confident they will experience the same success with consumers and retailers in New York and all major markets including California, which is next on our market expansion list.”

Hard Truth sweet mash rye whiskeys have seen their fair share of awards and praise. Hard Truth’s first batch of Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey was named in the top 50 of Fred Minnick’s Top 100 American Whiskeys of 2021, and since then has taken home a Gold Medal in USA Spirits awards, Double Platinum Medal in the Ascots and earned two 93 ratings in other tasting competitions.

Recently, Hard Truth Master Distiller’s Reserve Chocolate Malt Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey and Hard Truth Master Distiller’s Reserve Caramel Malt Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey received the prestigious Double Platinum rating at the 2023 Ascot Awards. In addition, the third spirit in the line of Hard Truth’s Master Distiller Reserve’s collection, Hard Truth Master Distiller’s Reserve Malted Rye Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey won the prestigious 2023 Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits competition.

“We have no intention to rest on our laurels, We will continue to drive this sweet mash revolution forward,” said Smith. “You will see new products coming out this fall that will extend our line of award-winning sweet mash rye whiskey.”

Growth Right From The Start

Hard Truth Distilling Co. began distilling in 2015 by developing and consumer testing its award-winning products on a 120-gallon pilot system while our destination distillery was being built. Since then, sales have grown steadily year over year, including a 110 percent increase 2021 to 2022.

The distillery’s portfolio of award-winning spirits can now be enjoyed in 21 states and in the Bahamas, and according to Jeff McCabe, Hard Truth Co-Founder, market expansion is a priority.

“We expect to see our brands in 24 states by the end of 2023,” said McCabe. Hard Truth’s portfolio of award-winning premium spirits in addition to its line of Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskies includes Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, Toasted Coconut Rum Cream, Maple Bourbon Cream and Cinnamon Vodka, which has become the best-selling cinnamon vodka in the U.S.

Hard Truth: A Leading Midwest Tourist Destination

Many distilleries offer tours and tastings, but few sit among 325, explorable, wooded acres in some of the most beautiful countryside in the Midwest. Visitors to Hard Truth can tour the distillery, dine at its 250-seat restaurant, and hop on an ATV with a tour guide to explore the property while learning about the history of distilling.

Hard Truth hosts festivals, health and wellness adventures, mixology classes, and more. The forest-framed Hard Truth on the Rocks terrace and stage area offers live music and special events, a unique terrace food menu, and drinks.

“A key component of our mission at Hard Truth is offering visitors an opportunity to experience this place and our brands, and by doing so, become part of the Hard Truth family,” said McCabe. “We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished in just eight years, and there’s so much more to come.”

About Hard Truth Distilling Co.

Headquartered in Nashville, Indiana, Hard Truth Distilling Co. produces more than 20 premium spirits, including critically acclaimed Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey and top-selling Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, and Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum Cream.