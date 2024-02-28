Inchdairnie Distillery mit neuem Vertrieb in UK

Eine Nachricht, die vor allem für unsere Leser in Großbritannien interessant sein dürfte: Die Inchdairnie Distillery in Fife hat den Vertrieb ihres RyeLaw Fife Single Grain Scotch Whisky in UK dem Ableger des italienischen Unternehmens Disaronno, Disaronno International UK Ltd, übergeben. Ab März wird daher der Vertrieb des Whiskys in Großbritannien aus den eigenen Händen gegeben – eine Entwicklung, die außerhalb des heimischen Marktes ohnehin bereits vollzogen wurde (in Deutschland wird der Rye-Whisky durch Kammer-Kirsch vertrieben)

Der Vertrag läuft zunächst für drei Jahre. Mehr dazu in der Pressemitteilung des Unternehmens. Und wenn Sie mehr über die Inchdairnie Distillery erfahren wollen, dann kommen Sie doch mit auf unseren Videorundgang durch die Brennerei:

INCHDAIRNIE DISTILLERY APPOINTS NEW UK DISTRIBUTOR, DISARONNO INTERNATIONAL UK LTD.

Brand owner and drinks distributor Disaronno International will take over UK distribution of RyeLaw Fife Single Grain Scotch Whisky from InchDairnie Distillery next month.

InchDairnie Distillery, producers of the innovative RyeLaw Fife Single Grain Scotch Whisky has signed a three year distribution agreement with Disaronno International UK Ltd, brand owners and distributors of the world-renowned brands Disaronno Italian Liqueur and Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur.

Building on an already successful partnership, the InchDairnie portfolio is currently distributed by their Benelux counterparts, Disaronno International B. V who specialise in brand building and consumer-led innovation. This partnership has resulted in several stand-out brand activations, including an exclusive launch event at the Harbour Club in Rotterdam.

Ian Palmer, Managing Director and Founder of InchDairnie Distillery said

“During the last ten months, RyeLaw has been introduced to a number of markets worldwide, and we’ve been facilitating UK distribution directly from the distillery. We’re very proud of what we’ve achieved and have accomplished a lot, but working with Disaronno International UK is going to take our brand to another level and we’re excited to see what this partnership has in-store.”

Commercial Director of InchDairnie Distillery, Graham Glen explained

“Since the release of RyeLaw, we have been working to expand our distribution in the UK and after having multiple discussions with potential partners, it became very apparent that Disaronno International UK was both a natural and strategic fit. They have a premium portfolio of brands, very much complementary of our own, and they are experiencing strong growth in the prestige sector with their knowledgeable on-trade and off-trade teams. We are confident that their highly skilled team will build on our existing success in the UK.”

Marc Richardson, Country Director of Disaronno International UK said

“The team at InchDairnie has created something truly special with RyeLaw – from the liquid to the bottle, it all comes together to make a fantastic premium proposition. Adding to our growing portfolio of in-house and agency partner exceptional whiskies, RyeLaw represents yet another perfect collaboration – we are thrilled to be a part of the InchDairnie journey here in the UK.”

Bert de Winter, Disaronno International Executive Vice President North West Europe, adding,

“We are already working very closely together with InchDairnie Distillery in the Benelux market and are extremely proud to add their fabulous RyeLaw brand to our growing portfolio of craft and luxury spirits in the UK. Our company has a mission to distribute and sell high-quality, hand-selected spirits from around the world. It is a perfect match to expand our portfolio and we look forward to building InchDairnie Distillery brands and business in the coming years”.

Since the launch of RyeLaw in Spring 2023, InchDairnie Distillery has successfully secured distribution in a number of international domestic markets as well as in Global Travel Retail, won the Newcomer of the Year award at the Scottish Whisky Awards in 2023, and is currently expanding the distillery with a vision to double capacity in the next couple of years.

Inchdairnie Distillery. Bild (c)2023 Whiskyexperts