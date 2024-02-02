Inchdairnie Distillery bringt mit Gebr. Heinemann Ryelaw in den Travel Retail in Europa

Vor einem knappen Jahr brachte die junge Destillerie Inchdairnie in Fife ihren Single Grain Scotch Whisky namens RyeLaw auf den Markt – wir berichteten von der Präsentation der Abfüllung in der modernen Brennerei mit mehreren Videos, zum Beispiel jenes mit Gründer Ian Palmer über die Destillerie. Nun kündigt die Destillerie in einem Posting auf LinkedIn das Erscheinen des RyeLaw im europäischen Travel Retail an, in Zusammenarbeit mit Gebr. Heinemann. Der Ryelaw ist zunächst einmal in den Flughäfen Copenhagen, Frankfurt und Wien erhältlich.

Diese Partnerschaft ist laut Inchdairnie längerfristig gedacht sie soll auch den Launch des Single Malts im Jahr 2029 umfassen.

Hier das Posting für Sie:

InchDairnie Distillery announces its partnership with Gebr. Heinemann for RyeLaw

InchDairnie Distillery is proud to announce its partnership with Gebr. Heinemann for the European expansion into Travel Retail for our first release, RyeLaw Fife Single Grain Scotch Whisky, now available at Copenhagen, Frankfurt and Vienna airport.

Managing Director and Founder of InchDairnie Distillery, Ian Palmer commented that

“RyeLaw’s launch into European Travel Retail has been a major milestone for the InchDairnie team. We are looking forward to building on this partnership with Heinemann for many years to come, particularly with the release of our InchDairnie 12 Year Old Single Malt in 2029.“

Furthermore, Bastian-Philipp Müller, Head of Buying Spirits at Gebr. Heinemann said:

“Our goal is to consistently surprise travellers with high-quality, hard-to-find products, that add to our spectacular assortment. The RyeLaw Fife Single Grain Scotch is undoubtedly unique in its quality and its distinctive market position. We’re excited to join forces with Ian and his team of whisky enthusiasts, who share the same level of passion as we do to make this product a standout success in the travel retail space.“