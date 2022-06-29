Inverness bekommt mit der Uilebheist Distillery erste Brennerei seit fast 40 Jahren

Eine neue Brennerei (und Brauerei) ist heute der Öffentlichkeit vorgestellt worden: Die Uilebheist Distillery wird die erste Destillerie in Inverness seit über 40 Jahren, und sie soll bereits im November 2022 offiziell eröffnet werden – zunächst als Brauerei, die Whiskyproduktion soll allerdings noch im selben Jahr anfangen. Brau- und Brennmeister wird Bruce Smith sein.

Mit gerade einmal 200 Fass pro Jahr ist die Whiskyerzeugung sicher nicht auf Masse ausgelegt, zur Produktion wird man das Wasser des River Ness verwenden. Natürlich wird es auch ein Fassprogramm geben.

Hier die offizielle Presseaussendung mit einigen Bildern:

INVERNESS WELCOMES FIRST DISTILLERY FOR NEARLY 40 YEARS

For the first time in nearly 40 years, the capital of the Scottish Highlands will welcome a new

£6 million whisky distillery and brewery which will be sustainably powered by the water from the nearby River Ness, creating around 40 jobs.

Nestled on the banks of the mighty river which finishes its journey in the famous Loch Ness, Uilebheist is a new low carbon distillery and brewery. Named after the Scots’ Gaelic word for ‘monster’, the ethos of the project is inspired by thousands of years of Scottish folklore aiming to connect Scotland’s ancient past with the present. Both beer and whisky production will begin this year, and the brewery’s five core beer styles will be available to purchase in late November.

The Uilebheist Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky will be created as the core whisky product and will be released once matured, as will rare cask finishes and single cask bottlings in the years ahead.

Uilebheist owner, Jon Erasmus, commented:

“The very foundations of this project were born from Scottish myth and legend. We wanted to create something unique to the area, with the distillery, and brewery both powered by the famous River Ness. All water used in the processes will also be sourced from the river, meaning that when you drink Uilebheist’s liquid, you really are tasting the Highlands. “Creating both beer and whisky simultaneously will allow us to offer an immediate product and whilst we wait for the whisky to reach maturity, there will be an opportunity to own one of a limited number of casks of the Uilebheist Single Malt Whisky distilled in the first year of production, through our cask programme. “Alongside exceptional beer and whisky, we aim to raise the bar when it comes to visitor experiences and hope that the project will lead the way for Scotland’s hospitality sector in the area. The centre will offer a range of tours and experiences ranging from site tours and sampling of our core whisky and craft beer products through to detailed master classes, blending workshops and food pairing menus.”

The distillery, opening at the end of this year, is on track to be one of the lowest carbon distilleries in the country. Onsite heat pumps within the adjoined sustainability centre which are powered by the water from the River Ness will provide heating and hot water which is also distributed throughout the Glen Mhor Hotel complex. The process will be the first of its kind in Scotland and further development stages are planned which will see significant expansions to the site.

The distillery and brewery will be headed up by Bruce Smith who has a Masters Degree in Brewing & Distilling from Heriot-Watt University and spent the last decade working in the craft beer industry and ageing beer in ex-whisky barrels.

“We are on track to officially open in November 2022 and begin beer production which visitors can enjoy in the taproom. Whisky production will commence later this year, due to our small scale we will only produce around 200 casks annually, making Uilebheist one of the rarest whiskies in Scotland. “The whisky will be matured in ex-bourbon and sherry casks, but the whisky will let us know when it’s ready and we have no intention to rush it. Quality is our number one focus.” Bruce Smith, Uilebheist Master Brewer & Distiller

The Uilbeheist cask programme is an opportunity to own a cask of the Uilebheist Single Malt Whisky distilled in the first year of production. Only 100 casks will be made available this year and they will be sold on a first come first served basis. For more information and to register your interest please email casks@uilebheist.com

About Uilebheist:

Rising from the banks of the River Ness, Uilebheist (Gaelic for ‘monster’) is a new low carbon craft distillery and visitor experience, dedicated to the arts of Scotch Malt Whisky distilling and brewing, using some of the most advanced stills in Scotland engineered by the world renowned coppersmiths – Kasper Schultz.

The first new distillery to be built in Inverness for 130 years, Uilebheist’s arrival signals the welcome return of brewing and distilling to the capital of the Highlands, once the chief malting town in Scotland.

Production methods are innovative and original but maintain the principles of single malt scotch production as they have been for hundreds of years in the Highlands of Scotland. The whisky has been designed and overseen by Master Distiller Bruce Smith, with a masters degree in Brewing & Distilling from Herriot-Watt University and a wealth of experience in the craft beer industry – working extensively with maturing beer in oak casks. Bruce applies new world craft beer principles to the Scotch Whisky industry.

Uilebheist will be a Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky like no other, wash fermented with brewers ale yeast for a unique character, bespoke stills designed to give unprecedented control over the new make spirit and the highly meticulous cask selection process for maturation in ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks as well as some unique casks from around the globe.

Origins, inspired by folklore:

Uilebheist: (phonetic spelling) EWL-uh-vehst

Uilebheist means ‘monster’ in Scots Gaelic. Born out of thousands of years of Scottish folklore, Uilebheist rises from the banks of the River Ness, ushering in a new era of kinship and storytelling.

Connecting Scotland’s ancient past with its present, Uilebheist breathes new life into the monsters, myths and legends that have captivated and enthralled humankind ever since we first sat around the fire in caves.

About Uilebheist Whisky:

Style:

Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Key whisky making features:

Ex-bourbon and ex-sherry maturation

Highly selective cut points in distillation process

Uilebheist Brewers Yeast to create a unique flavour

Locally grown malted barley

Natural colour and non-chill filtered

Target Tasting Notes:

Butterscotch, candied citrus peel, raisins and sultanas, delicate wood spices, vanilla (all subject to trialling)

Production size:

Highly rare – annual production is only 200 casks

About the cask programme:

The Uilbeheist cask programme is an opportunity to own a cask of the Uilebheist Single Malt Whisky distilled in the first year of opening. Only 100 casks will be made available this year and they will be sold on a first come first served basis. For more information on the cask programme please casks@uilebheist.com

About the sustainability centre:

A large programme of re-development is currently being undertaken with a view to decarbonising the site’s heating and hot water systems which will result in a large annual reduction in carbon emissions from the site of over 250 tonnes. This will provide a future proofed, low carbon heating system which will be a large step towards achieving Net-Zero emissions.

The new heating system will result in the removal of over 20 gas fired individual boilers on the hotel site which will be replaced by a centralised Water Source Heat Pump which will provide heating and hot water services throughout the hotel and distillery complex via a district heating network. The city centre site will be entirely removed from the gas grid.

The Water Source Heat Pump is an innovative system which is being supported by the Scottish Government’s Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Scheme and will draw water linked to the River Ness and use naturally occurring heat contained in this water as a source for the heat pumps. The heat pumps will boost this heat in conjunction with solar generated electricity to provide heating and hot water services throughout the site via a district heating network.

The Glen Mhor Hotel became a signatory of the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism. By joining the Glasgow Declaration, it indicated that the business has stepped forward as a global leader working to accelerate climate action in tourism and supporting the global commitment to cut emissions in half by 2030 and reach Net Zero as soon as possible before 2050.