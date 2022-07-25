Irische Clonakilty Distillery setzt sich neue Nachhaltigkeits-Ziele

Die Clonakilty Distillery im Süden Irlands hat mit einer Presseaussendung bekanntgegeben, neue und über die bislang gesetzten Nachhaltigkeitsziele hinausgehende Maßnahmen festzulegen, die gemeinsam dazu dienen, den Energieverbrauch der Brennerei zu senken und das lokale Umfeld zu 100% in die Wertschöpfungskette einzubinden. Auch der Gebrauch von Einweg-Kunststoff wird bis Ende des Jahres komplett enden.

Hier die Pressemitteilung der Brennerei, die die Ziele präzisiert und einen Zeitrahmen dafür vorlegt:

Clonakilty Distillery has announced future sustainability commitments

The distillery has outlined a number of pledges in an attempt to increase awareness of sustainability and will focus on reducing overall energy usage with the aim of eliminating the use of single-use plastic from their whiskey packaging by the end of the year.

The purpose behind these commitments is to increase biodiversity in Clonakilty by working with the local community to provide food and habitat for native birds, bees, and insects. The Distillery has outlined a number of commitments, including planting over 100 mature trees and 400 natural hedgerows and shrubs by 2023, as well as establishing a permanent wildflower meadow.

Michael Scully, Managing Director at Clonakilty Distillery said,

“We take our environmental responsibilities seriously, prioritising sustainable actions where possible”.

He added that

“We work closely with our colleagues and the local community in Clonakilty while constantly seeking improvements to implement best practice so that we at Clonakilty Distillery can make our own difference in helping to shape a better world”.

The distillery has already made a direct and significant impact on the economic and social well-being of the community by taking over a former bank building in a prime waterfront location in Clonakilty town.

Other sustainability commitments are as follows:

By the end of 2022 the distillery will reduce average glass weight by 15%.

By 2025, a minimum of 40% recycled glass will be included in the standard bottles, with the intention of increasing this even further as technology allows.

By 2025, 100% of packaging materials will be reusable, recyclable and/or compostable.

The Distillery has promised to continue assisting local charities and groups on a yearly basis, as well as creating and cultivating relationships with local sustainability community groups. By 2023, 100 percent of production will take place in the local area and community. This will involve processes such as blending, bottling, and packaging.

For more information visit https://clonakiltydistillery.ie/