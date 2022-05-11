Clonakilty füllt ersten eigenen Whisky ab

Die irische Clonakilty Distillery, die wir schon lange vor dem Baustart im Dezember 2017 mit Berichten begleiten, hat einen wichtigen Meilenstein hinter sich gebracht: Mit heutigem Datum, dem 11. Mai 2022, ist ihr erster Spirit alt genug, um sich Whiskey nennen zu dürfen.

Zwar gibt es aus der Destillerie schon einige durchaus vielbeachtete Abfüllungen, diese waren aber anderswo destilliert und „nur“ bei Clonakilty fertig gereift, bevor sie abgefüllt wurden. Nun hat man den ersten eigenen Whiskey – und der geht zunächst an die Mitglieder ihres Cask Keeper Clubs. Die Erstausgabe ist ein Single Pot Still Whiskey, der aus lokal angebauter Gerste gebrannt wurde.

Paul Corbett, der Head Distiller bei Clonakity, kommentiert dieses Erstlingswerk so:

“This Pot still Irish whiskey was triple distilled from a combination of locally grown raw barley and malt. Our stills with have long tall necks which produce an elegant spirit which help us to showcase the sweetness of the malt, as well as the spiciness of the barley and fruity flavours produced by the yeast. The spirit was then cut down to casking strength with mineral rich water from our well at our Atlantic Coast warehouse and laid to rest here for the last three years. The warehouse is perched 200ft above the ocean and is exposed to persistent howling Atlantic winds. The ever-changing climate the casks are exposed to will increase our angel’s share and concentrate the flavours in our spirit creating a whiskey with an unmatched depth of character.”