PR: Clonakilty Distillery gewinnt zwei Auszeichnungen bei den World Whiskies Awards 2020

Grund zur Freude hat die junge Clonakilty Distillery aus Irland – sie hat bei den World Whiskies Awards 2020 gleicht zwei „Best of Category“-Preise für sich gewinnen können, nämlich jenen für den besten Irish New Make und den besten Irish Blended Whisky.

Dazu hat uns die Brennerei eine kurze englischsprachige Pressemitteilung übermittelt, die wir natürlich gerne mit Ihnen teilen:

And Now The World’s Best …

At times like this, while we are all doing what we can to help with the pandemic (we are making hand sanitisers), it is heartening to receive some good news.

Two World Awards

This week, we were thrilled to hear that we have just won two incredible awards:

World’s Best: Blended Irish Whiskey – 2020

World’s Best – Irish New Make – 2020

A few days ago, we celebrated (more quietly than originally anticipated) our first year as a working distillery. To receive these incredible awards and recognition so early in our operation, is both humbling and gratifying. Given that we are all confined at the moment, it’s an excuse to do a little rumba around the sitting room.