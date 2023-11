Neu: Clonakilty 32yo Single Malt Irish Whiskey

This Single Malt, distilled in 1991, was fully matured in an Oloroso Hogshead for 32 years. Presented in a luxury wooden box, there is a 50ml sample vial containing the 32 Year Old whiskey stored underneath the 700ml bottle.

The result, is a rare whiskey of exceptional quality. A fresh floral aroma gives way to rich Christmas cake, on the palate there are flavours of plum pudding with prunes, figs and toasted walnuts.

Bottels of this single cask are very limited with the hogshead yeilding only 126 bottles.

