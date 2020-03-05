Donnerstag, 05. März 2020, 14:07:55
Jane Walker kommt wieder

Gemeinsam mit Bulleit Bourbon Blenders 'Select No. 001 und dem Craftswomen-Programm

Der Spirituosen-Konzern Diageo nimmt mit seiner Johnnie Walker Sonderedition Jane Walker einen zweiten Anlauf. Die neue Konzeption sieht neben der Abfüllung Jane Walker auch das Bottling Bulleit Bourbon Blenders‘ Select No. 001 sowie ein Craftswomen-Programm.

Bereits vor zwei Jahren veröffentlichte Diageo die Limited Edition Jane Walker in den USA. Doch, wie wir berichteten, schlug dies hohe Wellen auf beiden Seiten des Atlantiks. In den Vereinigten Staaten sahen einige Publikationen diese Aktion als einen zweifelhaften PR-Stunt an. Und im schottischen Kilmarnock machte der Vorsitzende des East Ayrshire Council, Douglas Reidd, deutlich, dass Johnnie Walker keine Kunstfigur sei und deshalb kein Objekt für Marketingspielereien.

Nun der zweite Versuch (auf den es in der TTB-Datenbank bereits einen Hinweis gab). Gemeinsam mit Jane Walker erscheint Bulleit Bourbon Blenders ‚Select No. 001, beide in limitierter Auflage. Und viel wichtiger und als Schirm über diesen beiden Abfüllungen, spannt Diageo das Craftswomen-Programm. Es soll „die talentierten, mutigen und wegweisenden Frauen feiern, die einige der beliebtesten Spirituosen der Welt herstellen.“ So finden wir bei Diageo zum Beispiel:

  • Johnnie Walker Master Blender Emma Walker
  • Bulleit Blender Eboni Major
  • Crown Royal Master Whisky Blender Joanna Scandella
  • Ron Zacapa Master Blender Lorena Vasquez
  • Buchanan’s Master Blender Maureen Robinson
  • Cascade Hollow General Manager und Distiller Nicole Austin
  • und viele, viele weitere Frauen.

Alle weiteren Informationen zum Craftswomen-Programm sowie den beiden Abfüllungen Jane Walker und Bulleit Bourbon Blenders ‚Select No. 001 finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung sowie ein Video mit Emma Walker und ein Bild des Bulleit Bourbon Blenders ‚Select No. 001.

The Women Who Make Johnnie Walker And Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Two Of The World’s Most Beloved Spirits, Celebrated In New Craftswomen Program

Introducing two new limited-edition whiskies: Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker from Master Blender Emma Walker and Bulleit Bourbon Blenders‘ Select No. 001 by Blender Eboni Major

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Diageo, a global leader in beverage alcohol, is proud to support its Craftswomen program, celebrating the talented, bold and pioneering women who make some of the world’s most beloved spirits. From Johnnie Walker Master Blender Emma Walker to Bulleit Blender Eboni Major, Crown Royal Master Whisky Blender Joanna Scandella and Ron Zacapa Master Blender Lorena Vasquez, as well as Buchanan’s Master Blender Maureen Robinson, Cascade Hollow General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin, and many others, these skilled Craftswomen are creating spirits enjoyed around the world and are among the diverse blenders leading the industry.

Coinciding with the launch of Craftswomen, Diageo will introduce two new limited-edition whisky innovations from Johnnie Walker and Bulleit that will hit shelves this Spring. Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker, a new blend from Master Blender Emma Walker and Bulleit Bourbon Blenders‘ Select No. 001 from Blender Eboni Major highlight the skill and creativity of the fierce female blenders behind the brands and the range of flavor discovery to be had in Scotch whisky and bourbon. Each Craftswoman’s unique story will be featured a retail, on brand social channels and at key industry events across the country.

„We could not be prouder to debut this fantastic line up of limited-edition whiskies that will introduce more people to the incredibly skilled women behind these iconic brands. This is yet another step in our ongoing commitment to becoming an industry leader in equality and inclusivity through impact driving programming and product innovation,“ shared Sophie Kelly, Senior Vice President of Whiskies, Diageo North America.

The new Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker limited edition blend follows the 2018 release of the Jane Walker Edition of our award winning Black Label. The new blend heroes whisky from Cardhu – a nearly 200-year-old distillery in the heart of Speyside that flourished under the leadership of Elizabeth Cumming.  This pioneering woman ultimately sold Cardhu to the Walker family in 1893, but played a significant role in the brand’s history. Now, with access to more than ten million casks of maturing whisky from distilleries across Scotland, Emma Walker carries forward this tradition. Combining her extensive scientific research and spirits industry background with a precise palette and understanding of flavor, she brings to life a well-rounded and smooth whisky in Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker, featuring notes of ripe orchard fruit and white peaches, which develop into hints of baked apple and sweet cream, with a lingering dark chocolate finish.

Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker is a celebration of the pioneering women who stretched boundaries throughout the history of Johnnie Walker, and the whisky is an excellent example of the depth of flavor and innovative blends we can create from our incredible reserves,“ said Master Blender Emma Walker.

Created by Bulleit Blender Eboni Major, Bulleit Bourbon Blenders‘ Select No. 001 is the latest innovation out of Bulleit Distilling Co. and features the thoughtful mingling of three out of the 10 whiskey types used to make the original Bulleit Bourbon.  The exceptional blend includes distinct notes of vanilla bean, honey, dried fruit and toasted oak, as well as a smooth finish with a lingering of sweet cream and fruit wine decadence. This limited-edition offering showcases Eboni’s rich understanding of how the progression of aromas and balance of complimentary flavors elevate the sensory experience, as well as her commitment to innovation and expanding the Bulleit portfolio. Bulleit Bourbon Blenders‘ Select No. 001 is the first offering in the new limited-edition Blenders‘ Select series, which offers the blending team an opportunity to experiment and flex their creativity in the lab at Bulleit Distilling Co.

„Bulleit is a frontier whiskey, meaning we are always looking for new ways to challenge convention. Being given the creative freedom to take the traditionally higher rye experience that Bulleit is synonymous with and craft something brand new is an incredible honor and is also what makes my job so fun! Fruit-forward, rich and delightfully complex, Bulleit Bourbon Blenders‘ Select No. 001 is a true expression of who I am as a blender. I am thrilled to be taking risks and pushing boundaries at Bulleit and in the world of whiskey alongside other women who are also making waves in the industry,“ said Bulleit Blender Eboni Major.

To further champion and inspire pioneering women in the food and beverage industries, Johnnie Walker and Bulleit will also kick off a robust Craftswomen partnership with Cherry Bombe this spring. Through the biannual magazine’s Radio Cherry Bombe Podcast tour, and Jubilee conference, Johnnie Walker and Bulleit will connect with the platform’s community of trailblazing women making waves in the food and drink world to reinforce inclusivity, whisky education and responsible drinking.

Additionally, Johnnie Walker will be launching an upcoming industry program and event series under the Craftswomen platform that will support more women entrepreneurs in food and beverage to grow their businesses through access to funding, education, resources and mentorship. More details will be announced in the coming months.

For more information, please visit JohnnieWalker.com and Bulleit.com, and follow @JohnnieWalkerUS and @Bulleit on Facebook and Twitter as well as Instagram with the hashtag #DIAGEOCRAFTSWOMEN.

