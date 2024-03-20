Jen Baernreuther wird neuer Managing Director bei Glenturret

Die älteste noch arbeitende Destillerie in Schottland, Glenturret, hat einen neuen Managing Director ernannt: Jen Baernreuther, sie kommt von der Speciality Drinks Group, die zu Pernod Ricard gehört, wird die Leitung der Destillerie in den schottischen Highlands übernehmen.

Ihren Job, den sie am 25. März antreten wird, übernimmt sie von John Laurie. Er kam vor fünf Jahren zu Glenturret und hat dort den Übergang der Brennerei von Edrington zur Lalique Gruppe geleitet. Er war zuvor zwei Jahre bei Edrington tätig. Nun wird er wieder zu Edrington wechseln und sich um Glenrothes kümmern.

Jen Baernreuther kommentiert ihre neue Aufgabe so:

“I am thrilled to be joining The Glenturret as managing director at this stage of their journey.

John and the team have done an amazing job of building the business and brand credentials, with Bob [Dalgarno, whisky maker] and Ian [Renwick, distillery manager] leading the charge on producing whiskies being recognised for their exceptional liquid credentials. Coupled with an incredible hospitality offering and new brand home, The Glenturret has a unique position in the industry that I am confident will deliver strong future growth and prosperity.”