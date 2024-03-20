Mittwoch, 20. März 2024, 19:05:33
Suche auf Seite
HighlandsHintergrund

Jen Baernreuther wird neuer Managing Director bei Glenturret

Baernreuther kommt von Pernod-Ricard, ihr Vorgänger, John Laurie, geht wieder zu Edrington zurück und widmet sich dort der Marke Glenrothes.

Die älteste noch arbeitende Destillerie in Schottland, Glenturret, hat einen neuen Managing Director ernannt: Jen Baernreuther, sie kommt von der Speciality Drinks Group, die zu Pernod Ricard gehört, wird die Leitung der Destillerie in den schottischen Highlands übernehmen.

Ihren Job, den sie am 25. März antreten wird, übernimmt sie von John Laurie. Er kam vor fünf Jahren zu Glenturret und hat dort den Übergang der Brennerei von Edrington zur Lalique Gruppe geleitet. Er war zuvor zwei Jahre bei Edrington tätig. Nun wird er wieder zu Edrington wechseln und sich um Glenrothes kümmern.

Jen Baernreuther kommentiert ihre neue Aufgabe so:

“I am thrilled to be joining The Glenturret as managing director at this stage of their journey.

John and the team have done an amazing job of building the business and brand credentials, with Bob [Dalgarno, whisky maker] and Ian [Renwick, distillery manager] leading the charge on producing whiskies being recognised for their exceptional liquid credentials. Coupled with an incredible hospitality offering and new brand home, The Glenturret has a unique position in the industry that I am confident will deliver strong future growth and prosperity.”

Wir wünschen Jen viel Erfolg und Freude bei ihrer neuen Tätigkeit!

SourceHerald Scotland
Vorheriger Artikel
Die Kunst des Blendings – Isabella Wemyss (Kingsbarns Distillery) im Videogespräch
Nächster Artikel
Neu: Torabhaig Cnoc Na Mòine

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbung -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Ready to drink News

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2024 Whiskyexperts GmbH