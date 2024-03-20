Neu: Torabhaig Cnoc Na Mòine

Die Legacy-Serie der jungen Brennerei Torbahaig auf Skye hat jetzt die im doppelten Wortsinn erwartete Fortsetzung erhalten: Der neue Torabhaig Cnoc Na Mòine wurde heute von der Destillerie vorgestellt.

Torabhaig Cnoc Na Mòine ist ein getorfter Single Malt aus ex-Bourbonfässern und Oloroso- und PX-Fässern aus amerikanischer Weißeiche. Abgefüllt ist er mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke.

Cnoc Na Mòine bedeutet soviel wie „Hügel des Torfes“ und ist die erste Abfüllung der Brennerei, die Single Malt aus Sherryfässern enthält. In der Nase findet man Noten von Orangenschale, trocknender Glut, gedämpftem Torfrauch, Vanille und frisch gesägter Eiche. Am Gaumen folgen Noten von Torfrauch, Pfeffer, Balsamico, sanfter Würze, Zeder und Leder.

Der Whiskymaker von Torabhaig, Neil MacLeod Mathieson, zum neuen Torabhaig Cnoc Na Mòine, der in einer Auflage von 90.000 Flaschen produziert wurde und in UK im Fachhandel 58 Pfund kostet:

“This is the first expression where sherry casks have played a part in our journey as well. The way new flavours are revealed through time with different casks is such an exciting thing for a younger distillery to discover and highlights the magic of whisky-making that can’t quite be explained, although it can be bottled.

There is an intriguing complexity to peated whisky, an endless depth to explore. There are many faces and moods to peat, so a balance has to be found between strength and refinement, between elegance and robustness. Each expression in the Legacy Series captures our progress towards this vision and is a liquid snapshot of our whisky journey here on the Isle of Skye.”