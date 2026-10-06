Jetzt erschienen: Sir Kenny Dalglishs Vintage Moments von Gordon & MacPhail Whiskies

Anfang Juni wurde die Serie erstmals angekündigt (wir berichteten hier), seit heute ist sie erhältlich: Sir Kenny Dalglishs Vintage Moments von Gordon & MacPhail Whiskies ist ein Box-Set von fünf mehr als außergewönlichen Jahrgangswhiskys (beginnend mit einem Glen Grant 1951 zu vier weiteren Speysidern von 1967 bis 1995). Die Flaschen markieren wichtige Jahre in der Karriere von Fußballlegende Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Legendär sind nicht nur der Kurator, der Sammlerstatus des Sets und die Bottlings an sich, sondern (natürlich) auch der Preis: Jede der 15 limitierten Boxen mit 5x 70cl-Flaschen kostet 100.000 Pfund.

Hier alle Infos, die wir von Gordon & MacPhail für unsere Leser erhalten haben:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

SIR KENNY DALGLISH’S VINTAGE MOMENTS BY GORDON & MACPHAIL WHISKIES

On Tuesday 6 October 2026, whisky specialist Gordon & MacPhail is to reveal the inaugural release of its unique series ‘Vintage Moments’, celebrating five personal landmark moments selected by Scottish football legend, Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Sir Kenny Dalglish’s Vintage Moments by Gordon & MacPhail Whiskies offers 15 unique box sets of five ultra-rare single malt Scotch whiskies distilled in years that correspond to Sir Kenny’s key life and remarkable career milestones. Born in 1951 and regarded as one of the greatest strikers in post-war British football, Sir Kenny is one of Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland’s most admired figures, with a huge number of fans all around the world.

As curators & custodians of the oldest and rarest single malt Scotch whiskies, Gordon & MacPhail’s unique and irreplaceable stocks feature single malts from over 100 Scottish Distilleries matured in their own casks.

They are the only company in the world to possess single malts from every vintage from 1948 to the present day. These whiskies are time capsules; liquid treasures of profound rarity, each shaped by decades of quiet maturation and the unwavering dedication of the family-owned business over four generations.

Sir Kenny was invited to choose five years over his lifetime that he wished to single out as landmark moments to be celebrated alongside the values that have shaped his life and career. Each of these has been brought to life with a Gordon & MacPhail single malt distilled in the same year.

“Selecting these single malts was a real privilege. I’ve been fortunate to experience some wonderful moments throughout my life and choosing just five years that meant the most wasn’t easy. I’m looking forward to sharing the stories behind those choices and hope people enjoy discovering them as much as I enjoyed making the selection,”

comments Sir Kenny.

His final selection included the following moments:

1951

Everything starts with Dalmarnock and his parents.

“Everything has to start somewhere, and for me it started in Dalmarnock on 4 March 1951. I was lucky to grow up in a close family with parents who worked hard and gave us every opportunity. Looking back now, those early years shaped the values that stayed with me throughout my life, both in football and away from it.”

1967

The Lisbon Lions showed a young player what was possible.

“Watching Celtic win the European Cup made every young player at the club believe anything was possible. I was fortunate enough to begin pre season with the first team that summer, and before long I had signed professionally. It felt like the beginning of a journey, although at the time I couldn’t have imagined where football would eventually take me.!”

1974

Marina and the most important decision of his life.

“I was lucky enough to win a few doubles during my football career, but the best double of all was marrying Marina on her birthday. It certainly made remembering our anniversary a bit easier. People often say that behind every successful man there’s a good woman. I don’t think that’s right. Marina has never been behind me. She’s always been beside me. Whatever football brought our way, we faced it together, and I couldn’t have asked for a better teammate.”

1977

Leaving the comfort of Celtic to challenge himself.

“Leaving Celtic was one of the hardest decisions I ever made. The club had given me everything and I owed so much to Jock Stein, my teammates and the supporters. But football doesn’t wait for anyone and I felt it was the right time to challenge myself. Looking back now, joining Liverpool changed my life in ways I could never have imagined.”

1995

Jack Walker’s belief in people and what a united group could achieve together.

“Winning the Premier League with Blackburn will always be a special memory. Jack Walker believed in the club, believed in the people around him and gave us every opportunity to succeed. We had a fantastic group of players and staff who worked tirelessly for one another. To win the title was an incredible achievement, and doing it at Anfield made for one of football’s more unusual stories.”

Sir Kenny visited Elgin in May 2026 for a personal tasting of various vintage single malt Scotch whiskies associated with his chosen years, selected and hand-drawn from Gordon & MacPhail’s cask library. Each of Sir Kenny’s Vintage Moments single malts were bottled at cask strength and will only ever be tasted by a very small number of people in the world. Those who secure one of the 15 sets for sale will also have an opportunity to meet Sir Kenny at a Vintage Moments event in November 2026.

“It was fascinating to learn that spirit made at the same distillery during the same year, but put into two different types of casks, creates whiskies that can taste completely different,”

commented Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Following this tasting of Sir Kenny’s choice of favoured vintages resulted in the following selection:

Gordon & MacPhail 1951 from Glen Grant Distillery

Gordon & MacPhail 1967 from Longmorn Distillery

Gordon & MacPhail 1974 from Strathisla Distillery

Gordon & MacPhail 1977 from Benromach Distillery

Gordon & MacPhail 1995 from Glentauchers Distillery

“It is a source of immense pride to be the only Scotch whisky company in the world to have stocks from every vintage going back as far as 1948. Many of these whiskies were laid down by grandfather, George Urquhart, who has been called ‘the father of single malt’,”

explains Stephen Rankin, Gordon & MacPhail Director of Prestige and fourth generation family member.

Sir Kenny Dalglish’s Vintage Moments by Gordon & MacPhail Whiskies box sets, each featuring five 70cl bottles of ultra-rare vintage single malts of exceptional quality brought to life from Gordon & MacPhail’s portfolio, will be available for sale from Tuesday 6 October 2026. Housed in a beautifully produced wooden box, these special releases come with a special book signed by Sir Kenny sharing his stories behind each personal Vintage Moment chosen. Each of the 15 box sets will be numbered 1-15 and will have a unique fact about Sir Kenny making each box different.

Each of the bottles will be age statemented and individually named as follows:

1951: Debut Appearance

1967: Into The Lion’s Den

1974: Teammates for Life

1977: It’s Not a Rehearsal

1995: The Fairytale

For whisky aficionados and admirers of Sir Kenny Dalglish, a Gordon & MacPhail Vintage Moments by Sir Kenny Dalglish Box Set provides an exceptional opportunity.

SIR KENNY DALGLISH’S VINTAGE MOMENTS BY GORDON & MACPHAIL WHISKIES

15 x Limited edition numbered box sets including 1951 Glen Grant (70cl), 1967 Longmorn (70cl), 1974 Strathisla (70cl), 1977 Benromach (70cl) and 1995 Glentauchers (70cl)

Priced at £100,000 available via gordonandmacphail.com from Tuesday 6 October 2026

VINTAGE MOMENTS FROM GORDON & MACPHAIL PRIVATE CLIENT RESERVE

In addition to the limited-edition box sets commemorating Sir Kenny Dalglish’s vintage moments, Gordon & MacPhail offers an exclusive ‘Vintage Moments from Gordon & MacPhail Private Client Reserve’ service. This rare opportunity allows individuals to select special years that they wish to celebrate via bottlings of vintage single malt whisky from Gordon & MacPhail’s archive of stocks – a privilege of owning chapters of Scotland’s liquid history tailored to the individual’s choice of special occasions. Minimum spend £100k. Limited to only 10 individuals per year. Those interested are invited to email Stephen Rankin directly via: vintagemoments@gordonandmacphail.com

TASTING NOTES

Gordon & MacPhail 1951 from Glen Grant Distillery

Matured in a first-fill Sherry puncheon cask

Nose: Sweet stewed apples with clove and cinnamon. Notes of honeysuckle give way to tangerine peel, aged leather and oak.

Palate: Smooth and creamy with intense orange marmalade flavours, dried tobacco and poached pear. Cracked black pepper gives way to toasted hazelnut.

Finish: A long and complex finish with lasting waxy citrus peel and pepper.

Gordon & MacPhail 1967 from Longmorn Distillery

Matured in a first-fill Sherry butt

Nose: Rich dark treacle toffee aromas give way to spicy aniseed, Morello cherry and juicy blackberry with subtle candied citrus peel.

Palate: Mouth-watering stewed prunes, ginger and toasted walnut flavours. Aged oak and citrus undertones give way to herbal influences.

Finish: A full and long finish with hints of coffee and slight ashy notes.

Gordon & MacPhail 1974 from Strathisla Distillery

Matured in a refill Sherry butt

Nose: Rich notes of aged leather gives way to dark chocolate and almond, with dried fruits with a touch of treacle.

Palate: Smooth with roasted coffee bean and fruitcake flavours, leading to dark forest fruits, spicy nutmeg and Seville orange peel.

Finish: A long finish with charred oak, dark cherry and lingering spicy pepper.

Gordon & MacPhail 1977 from Benromach Distillery

Matured in a first-fill Sherry hogshead

Nose: Rich spiced pear aromas with vanilla custard, strawberry, tangerine and subtle walnut.

Palate: Smooth with stewed summer fruits which lead to sweet, dried tobacco and cracked black pepper. Underlying citrus and oak develop alongside.

Finish: A lingering finish, vibrant and spicy with subtle menthol.

Gordon & MacPhail 1995 from Glentauchers Distillery

Matured in a first-fill Sherry butt

Nose: Waxy red apples with cinnamon and clove, vanilla butterscotch and fresh lime zest.

Palate: Smooth and vibrant with dark chocolate and orange flavours giving way to stewed fruits. Raspberry flavours leading to a touch of black pepper and oak.

Finish: A medium finish with fresh citrus giving way to spicy white pepper.

Alle Bilder: Vintage Moments by Gordon & MacPhail Whiskies