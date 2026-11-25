„Ausgewählte internationale Märkte“ – das wird für die Verfügbarkeit der neuen Abfüllung Benromach Aged 23 Years Year of the Fire Goat Limited Edition, die zur Feier des chinesischen Jahrs der Feuerziege aufgelegt wurde, neben der Webseite von Benromach und Fachhändlern in UK angegeben. Der Whisky reifte in einer Kombination von first-fill Bourbon und Sherry casks und wurde mit 55,7% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt.

Falls er in Deutschland verfügbar werden sollte, erfahren Sie das natürlich bei uns – vorab haben wir für Sie die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung samt den Tasting Notes zum Benromach Aged 23 Years Year of the Fire Goat Limited Edition, der in UK 225 Pfund kostet:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

Benromach Distillery Celebrates Year of the Fire Goat with Limited Edition 23 Year Old Single Malt

To celebrate Chinese New Year, Benromach Distillery has released a limited edition 23 Year Old Single Malt, with characteristics that mark the Year of the Fire Goat.

Matured in a combination of first-fill Bourbon and Sherry casks, the small-batch release opens with fruity aromas of zesty tangerine and apricot jam, leading to rich raisins. On the palate, sweet dried banana and orange marmalade give way to raspberry and a touch of white pepper, before a full-bodied, spicy finish. Bottled at 55.7% ABV, it is naturally coloured and non-chill filtered.

Operations Director and fourth-generation family member, Stuart Urquhart said;

“The Year of the Fire Goat is a symbol of creativity, warmth and inner strength, qualities we see reflected in this release. Over 23 years, the combination of first-fill Bourbon and Sherry casks has created a whisky of real depth, with bright fruit balanced by warming spice. It’s a fitting way to welcome the New Year, and one to share with friends and family during the celebrations.”

Located in the historic town of Forres, Benromach Distillery was founded in 1898 and was acquired by family-owned Gordon & MacPhail in 1993. The distillery was carefully restored and reopened in 1998, with the aim of reviving a lost Speyside whisky style. Using time-honoured methods, Benromach creates award-winning whiskies with a delicate hint of smoke, reflecting the character of Speyside single malts long ago.

Benromach Aged 23 Years Year of the Fire Goat Limited Edition will retail at £225 and is available to purchase from Benromach’s website, https://www.benromach.com/shop/, through specialist retailers, the distillery visitor centre and in selected international markets.

Tasting Notes

Nose: Fruity aromas of zesty tangerine and apricot jam lead to rich raisins with autumnal spices and milk chocolate.

Taste: Sweet dried banana and orange marmalade are followed by stewed apples and raspberry with a touch of white pepper.

Finish: Full-bodied and spicy with dark berries and a hint of menthol.

ABV: 55.7%

Natural Colour

Non-chill Filtered