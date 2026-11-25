Ein wichtiger Schritt nach China ist der Speyside-Brennerei Glenallachie, sie steht unter der Leitung von Whisky-Ikone Billy Walker, gelungen: Als erster schottischer Partner der Tsingtao Royal Cask Liquor, einem Unternehmen der Tsingtao Brewery, wird sie verbesserten Zugang zum Markt am Festland von China erlangen. Die erst kürzlich gegründete Tsingtao Royal Cask Liquor wird Glenallachie importieren und über das eigene Handelsnetzwerk vertreiben.

Mehr zu diesem Move in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung, die wir aus der Destillerie bekommen haben:

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The GlenAllachie to become the first Scotch whisky partner of Tsingtao Royal Cask Liquor as it launches in Mainland China

Award-winning Scotch whisky distillery, The GlenAllachie, has announced a new distribution partnership in Mainland China with Tsingtao Royal Cask Liquor, the recently established specialist spirits distribution arm of Tsingtao Brewery, one of China’s best-known brewers. The GlenAllachie will be the first Scotch whisky distillery to partner with the business.

Tsingtao Royal Cask Liquor was unveiled at a launch event in Qingdao on 24th November 2026, attended by The GlenAllachie Owner, Master Distiller and Blender Billy Walker, alongside Sales Director and Assistant Blender Ronan Currie. The new business extends Tsingtao’s existing model, importing distinguished spirits and liquors from around the world for distribution across Mainland China through its own extensive network. The partnership takes effect immediately.

The new business introduces a specially curated portfolio of spirits from around the world, distributed through the nationwide network Tsingtao has built over decades of operation. The GlenAllachie was chosen by Tsingtao’s senior executives after experiencing the quality of the whisky for themselves. They were drawn to the brand’s evolution since returning to independent ownership under Billy Walker, and to a nine-year journey in China that began in the early days of that independence. The partnership follows nine years of working with Sun Favorite on the brand’s distribution in Mainland China.

The move will significantly expand The GlenAllachie’s footprint across the country, bringing the brand to all major cities and thousands of outlets, with a high focus on on-trade and off-trade, and making it more available to whisky and spirits consumers than ever before. Tsingtao will also run its own e-commerce and duty-free platforms, opening new ways for consumers to discover The GlenAllachie’s whiskies.

Tsingtao Royal Cask Liquor will have access to The GlenAllachie’s full award-winning core range and limited-edition series, including the highly sought-after Lunar New Year bottling, which arrives in China this month to welcome the Year of the Goat. Tsingtao will also distribute the wider GlenAllachie Distillers Company Limited portfolio, including Meikle Tòir, the peated Speyside single malt, White Heather blended Scotch whiskies and MacNair’s Boutique House of Spirits. Further limited-edition releases will follow for China, including single casks and market exclusives.

Commenting on the partnership, Billy Walker, Owner, Master Distiller and Blender of The GlenAllachie Distillery, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Tsingtao Royal Cask Liquor as it embarks on its journey into the world of spirits. China is a market of great importance to us, and this partnership will allow us to share our whiskies with more people, in more cities, than ever before. The whisky community there is marked by a wonderful curiosity and a willingness to explore, and I am proud to be continuing our journey in such a spirited market. I would also like to extend my gratitude to Sun Favorite for nine years of unwavering support, which has helped The GlenAllachie to flourish in China.”

The new partnership applies to Mainland China only, and The GlenAllachie will continue to work with its existing distributors in Hong Kong, Taiwan and its other Asian markets.

The GlenAllachie has enjoyed continued success in China since entering the market nine years ago, across its core range. This new partnership follows the news of Billy Walker winning the Lifetime Achievement Award from The Spirits Business. With Tsingtao by its side, the distillery looks ahead to its tenth year under independent ownership in 2027 with fresh momentum in one of its most important markets.