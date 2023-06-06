Kamiki Drinks stellt Oakpacker vor

Kamiki Drinks stellt in ihrer heutigen englischsprachigen Presseaussendung ihren american single malt whiskey Oakpacker vor. Neben dem außergewöhnlichen Geschmack, Aroma und Komplexität, so lesen wir, ist das Besondere des Oakpacker, dass zur Reduzierung des fassstarken Whiskys auf die Trinkstärke von 46 % Vol. aus der Luft geerntetes Wasser verwendet wird. Alles Weitere zum Oakpacker, der im Laufe des Jahres auf den übrigen Märkten außerhalb der USA eingeführt werden soll, finden Sie in dem nachfolgenden Pressetext sowie dem dazu gehörenden Information Bullentin:

OAKPACKER AMERICAN SINGLE MALT WHISKEY

Kamiki Drinks proudly unveils OakPacker, the groundbreaking „World’s First Air Harvested Water Fused Whiskey” OAKPACKER AMERICAN SINGLE MALT WHISKEY.

OAKPACKER whiskey owes its unique flavors to squirrels, who aid in growing the oak trees for our barrels. Paying homage to these creatures, OAKPACKER embraces their contribution by giving the name.

With meticulous selection, OAKPACKER offers only the finest American single malt whiskies, ensuring exceptional taste, aroma, and complexity.

To preserve purity, OAKPACKER exclusively uses air-harvested water, reducing reliance on traditional sources and promoting sustainability. This innovative process makes OAKPACKER the „World’s First Air Harvested Water Fused Whiskey”.

Choose OakPacker for a high-quality spirit that supports positive environmental impact. It is launched in 46% ABV and initially in USA market, and to be launched in rest markets throughout the year.

For more information, please visit www.oakpacker.com