Oatpacker American Single Malt Whiskey gewinnt Gold bei den Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards

Oatpacker American Single Malt Whiskey informiert uns und damit unsere Leser über einen Erfolg, den man bei den Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards erzielen konnte: Dort wurde der eigene Whiskey mit einer Goldmedaille ausgezeichnet.

Oatpacker gehört zur Kamiki Drinks-Gruppe, die auch Kamiki Whisky und Umiki Whisky unter ihrem Dach vereinen, neben Rum, Gin und Wodka. Hier aber die Infos zum Gold in Las Vegas und den Besonderheiten des Oatpacker American Single Malt Whiskeys:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

OAKPACKER AMERICAN SINGLE MALT WHISKEY is awarded „GOLD“ Medal from Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards!

California, USA- 15th November 2023, We are so proud to share that OAKPACKER „World’s First Air Harvested Water Fused Whiskey” is awarded “94 Points and GOLD Medal” from the 2023 Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards which is one of the best and most important wine & spirit competitions in the world!

About Oakpacker Single Malt Whiskey

OAKPACKER whiskey owes its unique flavors to squirrels, who aid in growing the oak trees for our barrels. Paying homage to these creatures, OAKPACKER embraces their contribution by giving the name. With the meticulous selection, OAKPACKER offers only the finest American single malt whiskies, ensuring exceptional taste, aroma, and complexity.

To preserve purity, OAKPACKER exclusively uses air-harvested water, reducing reliance on traditional sources and promoting sustainability. This innovative process makes OAKPACKER the „World’s First Air Harvested Water Fused Whiskey”

For more information, please visit www.oakpacker.com

About Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards

The Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards is an annual event that brings together the finest professionals in the spirits industry. Expert distillers, trade experts, master mixologists, distributors, and beverage media make up the judge’s panel. Winners are promoted globally using multiple beverage-specific media platforms including print, digital and social media and receive the rare opportunity of securing distribution in Las Vegas as a result of winning.

For further information please visit www.vegasspiritawards.com