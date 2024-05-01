Aus Beam Suntory wird Suntory Global Spirits

Zehn Jahre nach dem Ankauf von Jim Beam verschwindet der amerikanische Namensteil aus dem Firmennamen: Ab heute firmiert das Unternehmen als Suntory Global Spirits.

Über die Gründe und Hintergründe informiert die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung, die Sie auch auf der neuen Webseite des Unternehmens finden:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Beam Suntory Rebrands to Suntory Global Spirits

Company marks 10 years since Suntory acquisition – New positioning sets global business up for next era of growth and leadership

New York, April 30, 2024 – Beam Suntory, a world leader in premium spirits, today announced that it is rebranding to become Suntory Global Spirits, reflecting the company’s evolution into a truly global leader across categories in spirits and Ready-To-Drink cocktails. The new name is introduced as the company marks 10 years of sustained, profitable growth since Suntory Holdings acquired Beam Inc. in 2014.



The company has grown significantly over this time period – including from a $2.5 billion-dollar company to a $5.5 billion-dollar global spirits powerhouse today – and its team has also expanded, now comprised of more than 6,000 employees around the world. The rebrand includes the launch of a new website and visual identity that celebrate Suntory Global Spirits’ distinctive, unmatched focus on quality, craftsmanship and sustainability – defining brand attributes connected to and complemented by those of its parent company, Suntory Holdings.

“Suntory Global Spirits demonstrates our global leadership and premium position in the market, while enabling us to build upon the strong and positive brand recognition that Suntory has worldwide,”

said Greg Hughes, President & CEO of Suntory Global Spirits.

“The dedication that Suntory CEO Tak Niinami and Suntory Holdings have shown to advancing our culture and business growth – while also preserving the legacy of craftsmanship and interplay of traditions exemplified in brands from Jim Beam to Laphroaig and Maker’s Mark to Yamazaki – is extraordinary. Becoming Suntory Global Spirits is the natural next step in our evolution.”

“Now is the right moment to deepen our shared passion for the innovation and artistry that deliver incredible experiences through our products and fully unlock our unified advantage across our leading spirits portfolio. Since the acquisition of Beam Inc. in 2014, the company has gone through an incredible transformation to become an even stronger organization, led by our shared values of Yatte Minahare, Growing for Good and Giving Back to Society. We’re grateful to the entire global team under Greg’s leadership as we continue to inspire the brilliance of life in harmony with nature and grow the trust and love that people have for Suntory around the world.” Tak Niinami, President & CEO of Suntory Holdings and Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at Suntory Global Spirits

The company’s new brand platform showcases the art of crafting the highest quality products with great attention to and respect for the water and natural ingredients that are vital across its iconic spirits portfolio. It also pays homage to the bold steps that Suntory and Beam Suntory, now Suntory Global Spirits, have taken over the last decade in pursuit of Suntory Global Spirits’ ambition to become the World’s Most Admired Premium Spirits Company.



The rebrand is expected to help the company drive value as one global team and focus on key priorities including American whiskey, Japanese Spirits, Scotch, Tequila and Ready-To-Drink, while providing flexibility for growth in the future.



To learn more about Suntory Global Spirits, visit the company’s new website at suntoryglobalspirits.com.



About Suntory Global Spirits



As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam® and Maker’s Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Tres Generaciones® and El Tesoro® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.



A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company’s Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com.