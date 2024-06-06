Neu in den USA: Knob Creek 10yo Rye

Schade, dass er nur in den USA offiziell erhältlich sein wird, denn der neue Knob Creek 10yo Rye klingt durch seine Herkunft (die Marke ist eine quasi “Craft”-Marke von Suntory Global Spirits, ehemals Beam Suntory), seinen Master Distiller (Freddie Noe) und sein Alter recht interessant.
Vielleicht als kleine Inspiration für einen Einkauf auf einer USA-Reise hier die offizielle Presseinfo dazu:
KNOB CREEK® EXPANDS PORTFOLIO WITH KNOB CREEK® 10 YEAR OLD RYE
The new extra-aged rye whiskey reinforces Knob Creek’s® legacy of high-quality craftsmanship of full flavored whiskies
CLERMONT, Ky., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Knob Creek® Bourbon, a leader in the Small Batch Bourbon category, is excited to announce a new, permanent addition to its award-winning* portfolio: Knob Creek® 10 Year Old Rye Whiskey. Made pre-Prohibition style, Knob Creek® 10 Year Old Rye is carefully crafted and patiently aged for a decade in deeply charred barrels delivering a full-bodied rye whiskey. This extra-aged rye whiskey demonstrates Knob Creek’s® unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and bringing whiskey enthusiasts full-flavored whiskey, while expanding its rye portfolio.
“Whiskey enthusiasts know when they’re drinking our whiskey, it’s aged to perfection and crafted with exceptional full flavor. We’re excited to bring an extra-aged rye whiskey with even more robust flavors from a decade of aging in our barrels,”
said Freddie Noe, Eighth Generation Master Distiller.
“When my grandfather created Knob Creek® over 30 years ago, he set out with the intention to craft a premium whiskey without shortcuts, and we’re excited to continue his legacy – I know he’d love it, just like our fans will.”
Since the inaugural launch of Knob Creek® Straight Rye Whiskey in 2012, Knob Creek® has consistently been at the forefront of the rye category. Knob Creek® 10 Year Old Rye boasts a bold and complex flavor profile, capturing the essence of Knob Creek’s® traditional rye while delivering deeper notes of rich caramel, creamy vanilla, and robust oak and char notes imparted by additional years spent aging in the barrel.
Knob Creek® 10 Year Old Rye Whiskey is bottled with the following characteristics:
- Proof: 100
- Color: Tawny with waves of copper
- Aroma: Rich caramel and vanilla, deep rye spice, and dried apple
- Taste: Black peppercorn, creamy vanilla and caramel, and hints of deep oak and char
- Finish: Smooth, lingering notes of baking spice
Knob Creek® 10 Year Old Rye is now available nationwide with a suggested retail price of $69.99 for a 750mL bottle. Enjoy Knob Creek® 10 Year Old Rye neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail of your choice. For more information about Knob Creek® 10 Year Old Rye Whiskey and Knob Creek’s® award-winning* bourbon and rye portfolios, please visit www.KnobCreek.com or visit us on Instagram @KnobCreek.