Kamiki Drinks stellt seinen ersten Japanischen Single Malt vor

Das japanische Unternehmen Kamiki Drinks kündigt in ihrer englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung ihren ersten Single Malt an. Der Whisky lagerte mindestens drei Jahre lang in Eichenfässern. Danach reifte er noch in Fässern aus Yoshino Sugi, auch japanische Zeder genannt. Bereits Kamikis Blendend Malt reifte in diesen speziellen Fässern (wir berichteten). Kamiki Single Malt ist nun jedoch “World’s First Yoshino Sugi Japanese Cedar Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky”.

Kamiki Single Malt ist jetzt in Japan und ausgewählten internationalen Märkten erhältlich. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter kamikiwhisky.com, sowie in der nun folgenden Presseaussendung:

Kamiki’s First Single Malt Whisky is launched

Nara, JAPAN- April 15, 2024 | Kamiki Drinks is delighted to announce the launch of Kamiki Single Malt, a pioneering innovationin the whisky industry, acclaimed as the “World’s First Yoshino Sugi Japanese Cedar Cask FinishSingle Malt Whisky”

This release marks the first Japanese Single Malt expression from Kamiki Whisky. The spirit is distilled and aged for a minimum of three years in oak barrels in Japan, subsequently undergoing a finishing process in Yoshino Sugi, also known as Japanese Cedar casks.

The unique aging process endows Kamiki Single Malt Whisky with a distinctive sensory profile. Upon tasting, one is greeted by the nuanced aromas of green tea and sandalwood, further enriched by bold notes of cedar, cinnamon, and pine. The deep woody essence of cedar amplifies the sandalwood and delicate spices, evoking the ambiance of a verdant forest. The flavour develops on the palate with an enhanced floral bouquet, leading to a crisp, forest-inspired finale.

This whisky represents not merely a beverage, but a veritable masterpiece, offering a taste that transports the connoisseur to the serene forests of Japan. This achievement signifies a significant milestone for Kamiki Shuzou and contributes a unique chapter to the global whisky narrative.

Kamiki Single Malt is now available in Japan and select international markets.

For additional details, please visit our websites:

www.kamikiwhisky.com and www.kamikishuzou.com