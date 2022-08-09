Karten für Distilled Food & Drink sind ab sofort online erhältlich

Das Festival Distilled Food & Drink ist die jährliche Feier der Getränke- und Lebensmittel- Produzenten der Region Speyside. Erstmals im Jahr 2016 veranstaltet, fand es 2019 letztmalig statt. In den folgenden Jahren fiel das Festival wegen der Covid-19-Pandemie-Maßnahmen aus. In diesem Jahr kann es endlich wieder stattfinden. Das dreitägige kulinarische Festival im Rathaus von Elgin startet am Freitag, dem 2. September, und endet am Sonntag, dem 4. September und wird voraussichtlich über 1.500 Besucher willkommen heißen.

Der Vorverkauf der Tickets startet heute, nähere Informationen zum Festival wie auch eine Aussteller-Liste (auf der sich auch viele Destillerien sind), finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung sowie auf der Website des Festivals:

DISTILLED RETURNS TO CELEBRATE BEST OF SPEYSIDE’S LARDER

Tickets have gone on sale for Distilled, a three-day showcase of the very best artisanal food and drink the region has to offer, organised by the team behind The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, one of the world’s largest whisky events.

This will be the first time in three years the event will return to Moray Speyside after it was forced to cancel due to the pandemic. Organisers have included an additional day to the usual two-day festival due to demand.

The three-day food and drink celebration, held in Elgin Town Hall, will take place from Friday 2 to Sunday 4 September and is expected to welcome over 1,500 visitors. Over 35 local vendors will showcase their products and ticket holders will have the chance to enjoy six different samples including those from world famous distilleries during the event.

George McNeil Chairman of the Spirit of Speyside Festivals said:

“Distilled brings together the very best that Speyside has to offer. World famous distilleries, local brewers, craft gin and vodka producers and local artisan food stalls will all be under one roof, celebrating the region’s impressive offering.

“Although relatively new, the event has cemented itself as a popular date in the local calendar and after a three year break we are making the final preparations to ensure that this year’s Distilled is bigger and better than ever. We are certain that tickets will sell out quickly, so I’d advise everyone to snap theirs up early to avoid disappointment.”

Throughout the three-day showcase, several masterclasses will be taking place including:

The Glenlivet Single Cask Tasting – Chivas Brothers

Exploring the Breadth and Depth of Connoisseurs Choice – Gordon & Macphail

Upcoming Releases with Iain Allan, Global Brand Ambassador – Glen Moray

Caorunn Gin Distillery Botanical Deconstructed Nosing and Tasting – Caorunn Gin

Tickets for general admission, and the classes, are available to purchase from the 9 of August at 12 noon. Please visit the Distilled website for full programme details and to book a place.

About the Spirit of Speyside: Distilled

Distilled Food & Drink is an annual celebration brought together by the team behind The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival. Distilled unites the world’s best whisky distillers under one roof in their native Speyside, along with local award-winning brewers, gin and vodka producers and lots of artisanal and locally produced food. First launched in 2016, Distilled welcomed around 1,400 people to its sell out event in 2019 before being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

www.spiritofspeyside.com/festivals/distilled

Full list of vendors exhibiting at Distilled: