Johnnie Walker Blue Label Cities of the Future 2220 blickt 200 Jahre weiter

Nachdem die Blend-Marke Johnnie Walker im Jahr 2020 ihr zweihundertjähriges Bestehen feierte, blickt Johnnie Walker heute mit der Veröffentlichung der Johnnie Walker Blue Label Cities of the Future 2220 in die Zukunft. Ihre utopische Vision von Weltstädten in 200 Jahren ist eine Zusammenarbeit mit dem Digitalkünstler Luke Halls, das Ergebnis sind 10 Designs in limitierter Auflage für Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Diese Sammlung umfasst Städte wie London, Hainan, Taipeh, Mexico City, Seoul, Sydney, Bangkok, Berlin, Singapur und den Mars.

Alles Weitere zu Johnnie Walker Blue Label Cities of the Future 2220 finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL CITIES LOOKS TO THE NEXT 200 YEARS

Johnnie Walker, the world’s number one Scotch Whisky1, today launches Johnnie Walker Blue Label Cities of the Future 2220.



In 2020 Johnnie Walker celebrated its bicentenary, now the brand has looked to the future to create an inspired vision of tomorrow – journey with Johnnie Walker and walk through a mind-expanding utopian vision of world cities 200 years from now.

An innovative collaboration with renowned digital artist Luke Halls sees the whisky brand taking a bold step into the future. Exploring themes of geoengineering, AI empowerment and physics-defying technologies, this new collection of 10 limited edition designs for Johnnie Walker Blue Label reimagines a thriving and vibrant future society that has transformed cityscapes and skylines, embracing new scientific developments to push the limits of what’s possible.

Emma Walker, Johnnie Walker Master Blender, says: “The Johnnie Walker journey is 200 years in the making, since those early days when our founder John Walker first threw open the doors to a small grocery shop in rural Scotland in 1820, we’ve always looked to the future with a defiant optimism and a firm belief in progress.

“Like those who came before us, we stride forward with eyes firmly on the horizon, moving toward a future teeming with endless possibilities and a belief that we can, together, create a better tomorrow. Luke’s illustrations are the exciting embodiment of this ideal.”

These intricate illustrations are matched by the rare whiskies and two centuries of craft that create the remarkable depth of flavour found in every bottle of the velvety smooth Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

Luke’s interpretation of Mars 2220 envisions humanity as a multi-planetary civilisation with bustling colonies on the red planet. After 200 years, a once-dead world now teems with life and new energy, enabled by the second generation of ‘Martian’ colonists. Over a century of terraforming has already begun to bear fruit and the first signs of green life can be seen beyond the geodesic domes the Martians call home. Earth and Moon appear in the skies above – a powerful reminder not only of how far we’ve come, but that when we walk forward together, we can achieve anything.

Luke, who has worked with some of the world’s most successful artists including Adele, Rihanna, U2 and Beyonce, explains: “The idea of continued collective progress in the world really fires my imagination – I love that Johnnie Walker is so forward-looking in its approach. That’s why thinking about how these cities might look in the future is so interesting to me. What excites me is the chance to bring this to life with the same dedication to craft that the team bring to Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

“Part of the beauty of Johnnie Walker Blue Label is that the whiskies used to craft this exceptional Scotch have been laid down many years ago, so whisky makers have to look into the future and create a picture of the flavour that people will be enjoying in several decades time – this is an extraordinary skill. I hope my glimpse of the future pays tribute to this expertise.”

This collection features cities including London, Hainan, Taipei, Mexico City, Seoul, Sydney, Bangkok, Berlin, Singapore and, of course, Mars. Discover a rich world of flavour as you are transported into this world of 2220 by scanning an NFC on the front of the bottle with your smartphone.

The rare whiskies, intricate craft and innovative collaboration of Johnnie Walker and Luke Halls, make this limited edition design Johnnie Walker Blue Label the perfect gift to give to the ones who keep walking.