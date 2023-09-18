Neu im Global Travel Retail: Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire – mit XO Cognac Cask Finish

Ein neuer Johnnie Walker Blue Label ist immer eine interessante Sache – der Mutterkonzern Diageo lässt sich für die neuen Abfüllungen stets berichtenswerte Besonderheiten einfallen. Beim neuen Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire sind es die XO Cognac Fässer, in denen der Blend sein Finish erhielt. Erhältlich ist die neue Abfüllung ausschließlich im Global Travel Retail – die Literflasche trägt einen empfohlenen Verkaufspreis von £335/$399.

Wir präsentieren Ihnen hier alle Infos dazu, inklusive der Tasting Notes:

JOHNNIE WALKER UNVEILS BLUE LABEL XORDINAIRE IN BIGGEST EVER TRAVEL RETAIL LAUNCH

The NEW Johnnie Walker Blue Label expression is finished in former XO Cognac casks for a unique taste experience and is exclusively for travellers

Johnnie Walker, the number one Scotch Whisky brand in travel retail*, today unveils an exciting new luxury Scotch Whisky exclusively for travellers across the globe – Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire.

The all-new blend has been created using only 1 in 10,000 casks from the unparalleled Johnnie Walker reserves of aged Scotch from across Scotland. Finished in former French XO Cognac casks, this is a Scotch with all the depth of flavour you would expect from Johnnie Walker Blue Label, but with an inherent smoothness and sweetness. These elements come together for an extraordinary finish in the new Blue Label Xordinaire.

The arrival of this travel retail exclusive began today at Singapore’s Changi Airport, Terminal 1. A new one-of-a-kind immersive experience that is available to Changi passengers which is the centrepiece of a series of activations coming to airports around the world over the coming months including Paris, London, Dubai, Taiwan and Hainan. The first of its kind is in Asia at Changi as Xordinaire reaches out across the globe.

The Diageo Global Travel team invited key stakeholders, media and influencers to be among the first to explore the new experience. The vibrant activation in Changi, inspired by a Parisian hotel features a unique elevator experience. Travellers are invited to enter the elevator to explore the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire world before being directed to the stunning sample bar, where they will open the digital guest book for an immersive tasting with a bespoke chocolate pairing created by renowned French chocolatier, Arnaud Larher and Johnnie Walker. Passengers can then purchase a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire and explore the luxury gifting and personalisation station, including a personalised luggage tag.

A striking 3D interactive installation in the Jewel retail complex will support the campaign alongside impactful OOH media placements throughout Changi airport. A highly targeted social media campaign will also engage with Changi passengers.

Commenting on the launch of this new beacon of luxury from Johnnie Walker Blue Label, and Diageo Global Travel’s biggest exclusive to date, Andrew Cowan, Managing Director, Diageo Global Travel, says:

„Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire represents a new variant for the Johnnie Walker Blue Label house, it is our biggest global launch in Travel Retail ever. And, of course, Travel Retail was the original launch place of Johnnie Walker Blue Label just over 30 years ago. “Our vision is to confirm and enhance Blue Label’s position as an enduring icon of luxury, expanding its allure by welcoming spirits enthusiasts of all kinds into the world of Johnnie Walker. By introducing this exciting new expression of Blue Label, we have created a global travel exclusive that caters to aficionados seeking exclusivity as well as for those searching for something with a sweeter and smoother flavour profile.”

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire is a permanent part of the iconic Johnnie Walker portfolio of Blended Scotch Whiskies produced in limited quantities and meticulously blended in small batches to ensure its exceptional quality and rarity.

Emma Walker, Johnnie Walker Master Blender, says:

“This is a luxurious and vibrant Scotch bursting with notes of dried fruit, toasted toffee and sun-ripened black cherry. Bright orchard fruits shine through velvety smoothness, with flashes of peach and soft spice surging upward. A sumptuously smooth Scotch with a soft spice after-taste, Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire truly is an exuberance to be shared.”

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire is bottled at an ABV of 40% and is available across key airports across the globe at a RRP of £335/$399 for a 1L bottle.

Tasting Notes

NOSE: Luxurious bursting notes of dried fruit, toasted toffee and sun ripened black cherry.

PALATE: A symphony of bright orchard fruits, gracefully intermingling with velvety smoothness.

FINISH: The delicate whispers of peach and gentle spice surge forth, adding layers of complexity to the after taste.

Suggested Serve:

Best enjoyed neat with a chocolate pairing. Perfect for the after-dinner occasion.